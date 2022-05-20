A different way to get a degree – all your questions answered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You might have been wondering whether studying for a degree is the right thing for you – or even possible at all in your circumstances.

The good news is that there is more than one way to get the qualifications you need for your chosen career – and a popular way is by breaking a degree down into an HNC (which is equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree), HND (which is like the second year at university) and then on to third year of a degree course.

Sound confusing? Don’t worry, we asked the experts at Fife College to answer a few questions you might have….

Alternative ways to study for a degree – Q&A

I can’t commit three or four years for a degree at university and I may need to take breaks. Is there another way?

Absolutely! By studying for an HNC, then an HND you will receive a qualification at the end of every year and then you can choose if you want to go on to join third year of a degree course. That way, if you want or need to take a break at the end of a year, you will have completed a course. And then you can pick it back up at the next level when you are ready to return.

I can’t study full time, can I still get a degree?

Of course you can. Many of our HNC and HND courses only involve two days attendance at college so many students can fit studying around work or family commitments.

Fife College also offers online, evening and weekend options for studying so it really can fit around your life.

I want a degree, but I don’t want to move.

By studying a degree with the HNC/HND pathways you can stay closer to home while you get your qualifications.

We have over 300 progression routes with different universities across the UK so you can move from your HN studies to a degree course seamlessly – and in some subjects, you can even complete your entire degree at Fife College.

I know roughly what career I want but I’m not sure. Can I change my mind?

By studying an HNC for a year, you can get a better grasp on the subject and make sure it is what you’d like to do in the future. That way if you change your mind or discover a new area you’d like to study, it’s easier to make that change than if you had committed to a full degree from the start.

For example, you could do an HNC in Social Science and then by the time it comes to deciding your degree you could have the choice of a wide range of degrees in subjects including Psychology, Sociology, Politics, Criminology and History.

Is a college able to give me as good an education as a university?

As well as a wide range of subjects to choose from, Fife College offers students access to first-class facilities, including a dedicated University Hub, expert teaching in smaller class sizes, and strong links to local businesses, so you can get an excellent education that sets you up for the world of work afterwards.

Some HN courses at Fife College also offer the opportunity of becoming a University Associate Student, which allows you to access the facilities at your associated university and experience university culture while still at college.

How can I keep my costs down while I study a degree?

We’ve already mentioned staying closer to home, but it’s worth underlining.

By studying locally, you have less travel costs and can avoid some of the accommodation costs that comes with going to university.

What sort of degrees could I study at college?

Fife College offers degree study options in a wide range of subject areas, from Social Sciences to Creative Enterprise, Childhood Studies to Business Management and Accounting with Finance.

You can also study industry approved HNC and HND courses in subjects such as Architectural Technology, Interior Design, Building and Quantity Surveying, before joining second or third year of a degree at one of our partner universities.

If you want to find out more about studying for a degree at Fife College, visit their website.