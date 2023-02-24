REVIEW: Calendar Girls – The Musical was a ‘joyous’ return for St Andrews Musical Society

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a Covid-enforced two year absence from the Byre Theatre, St Andrews Musical Society (SAMS) returned in triumph with Calendar Girls – the Musical.

What a joyous show!

Everyone knows something about the true story.

Some people know it is about a Yorkshire Womens’ Institute group.

Many will know it is about the making of an artistic nude calendar which was sold to raise funds for charity.

Even if you didn’t know that in advance it would make no difference as the story was well told and the music well sung.

Main anthem of show

Gerard Ryan as husband John introduced the townsfolk in the opening number Yorkshire, which became the main anthem in the show.

He displayed great subtlety and had a warm voice that suited this gentle character.

Jane Campbell was tremendous as Annie, his grieving wife trying to come to terms with this loss of her husband.

Her voice suited the heartfelt and emotional songs in the show.

The main thrust of the story was in the capable hands of Audrey Dishington as Annie’s friend Chris.

She provided great singing – particularly in the song Sunflower – and provided strong acting at the centre of the story.

Four other women completed the main WI line-up and there was plenty of humour here, and some classy singing from Cora (Louise Purdy Seymour) with her version of the Christmas carols; Celia (Sandie Glass) and herfocus on the body beautiful; Jessie (Katrina Bradley), the retired and staid teacher, who decides to bare all and finally Ruth (Carey Normand) with her hilarious song My Russian Friend and I as she takes a glass …or several.. of vodka to get some courage before the photo shoot for the calendar.

‘Having a ball’

These ladies were obviously having a ball, and the humour was infectious.

The chair of the WI, played by an unusually strict Jeannine Nicholls tries to stop the calendar, but fails and eventually joins them.

There is also some fun with the youth of the town as they come to terms with the usual teenage problems of relationships, school politics, and alcohol – all of which is set against the embarrassment caused by their mothers’ nude calendar which soon hits both local shops and the national press.

Strong performances here from Ellie Cannon, James Mitchell and Gillian Campbell.

It is a quieter show for the men, who often seem to be in the shadow of their wives, but there were some great performances here.

Three men (David Jackson, Steve Pimentil and Andrew Kyle) were hilarious sharing a pint as they find out their wives really are going to strip off for the calendar photoshoot.

A special mention too for the performance by Craig Nicoll as the shy Lawrence – hospital nurse and amateur photographer – who takes the portraits so that all stay carefully hidden behind the usual clutter of the WI – cakes, jam jars, and knitting!

A great burlesque scene.

Beautifully told story

It was a small company this year with only 20 on stage, but they sang and told the story beautifully.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride started directing the show and later Robert Nee and Rachel Neehelped to complete the task.

Robert – well known in musical theatre in Fife – was also musical director so the music was in safe hands.

Completing the family involvement was Gregor Nee as stage manager who had obviously trained his crew well,ensuring a very slick and smooth show.

Don’t miss out for next year!

If you failed to get a ticket, I’m sorry, as you missed a great production of a joyous, yet heartfelt musical.

Book early next year!

If you were in the audience with me, I’m sure you will agree that this was another outstanding success for the SAMS team.

To find out more about St Andrews Musical Society go to https://www.facebook.com/standrewsmusical/?locale=en_GB