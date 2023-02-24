REVIEW: Calendar Girls – The Musical was a ‘joyous’ return for St Andrews Musical Society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

REVIEW: Calendar Girls – The Musical was a ‘joyous’ return for St Andrews Musical Society

By Alan Tricker
February 24 2023, 6.00pm
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS

After a Covid-enforced two year absence from the Byre Theatre, St Andrews Musical Society (SAMS) returned in triumph with Calendar Girls – the Musical.

What a joyous show!

Everyone knows something about the true story.

Some people know it is about a Yorkshire Womens’ Institute group.

St Andrews Musical Society – Calendar Girls The Musical. Image: SAMS

Many will know it is about the making of an artistic nude calendar which was sold to raise funds for charity.

Even if you didn’t know that in advance it would make no difference as the story was well told and the music well sung.

Main anthem of show

Gerard Ryan as husband John introduced the townsfolk in the opening number Yorkshire, which became the main anthem in the show.

He displayed great subtlety and had a warm voice that suited this gentle character.

Jane Campbell was tremendous as Annie, his grieving wife trying to come to terms with this loss of her husband.

Her voice suited the heartfelt and emotional songs in the show.

The main thrust of the story was in the capable hands of Audrey Dishington as Annie’s friend Chris.

Scene from St Andrews Musical Society’s Calendar Girls The Musical. Image: SAMS

She provided great singing – particularly in the song Sunflower – and provided strong acting at the centre of the story.

Four other women completed the main WI line-up and there was plenty of humour here, and some classy singing from Cora (Louise Purdy Seymour) with her version of the Christmas carols; Celia (Sandie Glass) and herfocus on the body beautiful; Jessie (Katrina Bradley), the retired and staid teacher, who decides to bare all and finally Ruth (Carey Normand) with her hilarious song My Russian Friend and I as she takes a glass …or several.. of vodka to get some courage before the photo shoot for the calendar.

‘Having a ball’

These ladies were obviously having a ball, and the humour was infectious.

The chair of the WI, played by an unusually strict Jeannine Nicholls tries to stop the calendar, but fails and eventually joins them.

There is also some fun with the youth of the town as they come to terms with the usual teenage problems of relationships, school politics, and alcohol – all of which is set against the embarrassment caused by their mothers’ nude calendar which soon hits both local shops and the national press.

Scene from St Andrews Musical Society’s Calendar Girls The Musical. Image: SAMS

Strong performances here from Ellie Cannon, James Mitchell and Gillian Campbell.

It is a quieter show for the men, who often seem to be in the shadow of their wives, but there were some great performances here.

Three men (David Jackson, Steve Pimentil and Andrew Kyle) were hilarious sharing a pint as they find out their wives really are going to strip off for the calendar photoshoot.

A special mention too for the performance by Craig Nicoll as the shy Lawrence – hospital nurse and amateur photographer – who takes the portraits so that all stay carefully hidden behind the usual clutter of the WI – cakes, jam jars, and knitting!

A great burlesque scene.

Scene from St Andrews Musical Society’s Calendar Girls The Musical. Image: SAMS

Beautifully told story

It was a small company this year with only 20 on stage, but they sang and told the story beautifully.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride started directing the show and later Robert Nee and Rachel Neehelped to complete the task.

Robert – well known in musical theatre in Fife – was also musical director so the music was in safe hands.

Scene from St Andrews Musical Society’s Calendar Girls The Musical. Image: SAMS

Completing the family involvement was Gregor Nee as stage manager who had obviously trained his crew well,ensuring a very slick and smooth show.

Don’t miss out for next year!

If you failed to get a ticket, I’m sorry, as you missed a great production of a joyous, yet heartfelt musical.

Book early next year!

If you were in the audience with me, I’m sure you will agree that this was another outstanding success for the SAMS team.

To find out more about St Andrews Musical Society go to https://www.facebook.com/standrewsmusical/?locale=en_GB

To find out more about St Andrews Musical Society go to https://www.facebook.com/standrewsmusical/?locale=en_GB

