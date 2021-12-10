Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TELLYBOX: Three Doors Down a hit, Dr Who finale more a miss

By David Pollock
December 10 2021, 10.30am
Eric (Alex Norton), Christine (Elaine C Smith) and Ian (Jamie Quinn) in Two Doors Down.
Viewers were spoiled much like Beth’s dinner party for her son Ian’s anniversary with partner Gordon in the new series of Two Doors Down (BBC Two) on Monday.

Any one of Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson, Kieran Hodgson or Jamie Quinn could keep us focused on a good scene.

But this understatedly joyous episode put them all in the pot together.

Creators Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp’s sitcom is the kind of fly-on-the-wall domestic affair which has been on the go since the days of The Good Life, and the droll, canned laughter-free spin is at least as old as The Royle Family.

Cast and script just keep giving

Yet all it takes is a good cast and a good script to make the work sing, and Two Doors Down has kept these elements perfectly intact, even five series in.

Beth (Weir) has chosen to make a nice veggie curry – not too spicy, mind – for Ian (Quinn), because Gordon’s (Hodgson) a vegetarian and he likes things mild.

Much like his own personality.

Gordon (Kieran Hodgson), Colin (Jonathan Watson), and Cathy (Doon Mackichan) in Two Doors Down.

Her amiably gormless husband Eric (Norton) takes a phone call from his mate Colin (Watson), and before she can stop him, he’s allowed Colin and his wife Cathy (Mackichan) to invite themselves over for dinner.

Another intruder is neighbour Christine (Smith), here to investigate the source of her explosive stomach troubles – Beth’s kitchen, she believes, is the source.

The tone is pitch-perfect, the actors perfectly in charge of who and what their characters are.

Beth and Eric are well-meaning, but cast adrift by the tide of personalities around them; the straight actors to Watson and Mackichan’s pair, she with a swearily forthright mouth on her, he as blunt as a broken chisel.

Abused hospitality and Beth’s stodgy rice

It’s half an hour of abused hospitality and ruminations on ease of access to gay sex in the 21st Century.

Add a decision by committee on whether Ian should dump poor Gordon for not getting beaten up in the street to protect him later, and we’re all more satisfied than Beth’s stodgy rice would have left us.

Special mention also for Elaine C. Smith, who’s no stranger to Glaswegian sitcoms after her classic turn as Mary Doll in Rab C. Nesbitt.

Brash, shouty and violent in that role, Christine is the flip of the coin, so huskily dry and understated that her bleedingly funny contributions are almost subsonic.

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor in Dr Who.

Another old-stager of Scottish comedy with impressive range is Jonathan Watson, who also turned up recently in layers of prosthetic make-up as a Sontaran in Doctor Who: Flux (BBC One).

This short, multi-part series has satisfied so far with an intriguing, multi-location and -era plot, and good chemistry between Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, Mandip Gill’s Yasmin and new guy John Bishop’s Dan.

Dr Who finale couldn’t quite cut it

Sadly, the finale couldn’t keep all those intricately-sinning plates in the air.

While it rounded off all the background threads, including the Sontarans’ invasion and multiple subplots involving characters we’d only just met, the stuff we really cared about was conveniently dusted under the carpet for another day.

Like the Doctor’s lost memories, what lies outside the universe, who the villainous Swarm was and why he hated the Doctor, for example.

It was action-packed, but not exactly satisfying.

 