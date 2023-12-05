The Simpsons visit ‘St Andrews’ in new Scottish episode

Cartoon family The Simpsons pay a visit to St Andrews and the “best golf course in the world” in the latest episode of the legendary sitcom.

A newly released episode of the long-running show sees the family flying to Edinburgh amid fears Scottish character Groundskeeper Willie has been kidnapped.

But they find they have been tricked into attending his wedding to a girl named Maisie, voiced by Inverness-born actress Karen Gillan.

In the episode, titled Ae Bonnie Romance, Homer and Marge rekindle their romance at ‘The St Andrews Golf Club’ after a series of arguments during their trip to the capital.

The Simpsons episode features St Andrews as ‘best golf course in the world’

The fight – over whether or not Homer cares about romance – sees the patriarch of the family leave the wedding venue.

But Marge soon realises that she was wrong and races out of the wedding – hosted near Arthur’s Seat – to be reunited with her husband.

Marge declares: “I don’t care if our romance began when we did it on a mini golf course, it’s still epic.”

It is then revealed that the pair are standing in front of a sign for ‘The St Andrews Golf Club’ – which bears no resemblance to the famous Fife landmark – and Homer replies: “How epic would it be if we did it on the best golf course in the world?”

The scene ends with Homer shouting “fore” as golfers tee off in the background.

Meanwhile, Bart is locked away by a character voiced by Doctor Who star David Tennant, who has concocted a plan to betray Willie.

His sister Lisa is also seen enjoying the Edinburgh Fringe throughout the family’s trip to Scotland.

The episode is the eighth instalment of season 35 of The Simpsons.

It aired in the US on Sunday and will be available in the UK in the new year.