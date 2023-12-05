The Simpsons visit ‘St Andrews’ in new Scottish episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Simpsons visit ‘St Andrews’ in new Scottish episode

Homer refers to the "best golf course in the world" in the latest instalment of the legendary sitcom.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Simpsons at St Andrews gold club.
Homer and Marge visit 'St Andrews' in the latest episode of The Simpsons. Image: Fox

Cartoon family The Simpsons pay a visit to St Andrews and the “best golf course in the world” in the latest episode of the legendary sitcom.

A newly released episode of the long-running show sees the family flying to Edinburgh amid fears Scottish character Groundskeeper Willie has been kidnapped.

But they find they have been tricked into attending his wedding to a girl named Maisie, voiced by Inverness-born actress Karen Gillan.

In the episode, titled Ae Bonnie Romance, Homer and Marge rekindle their romance at ‘The St Andrews Golf Club’ after a series of arguments during their trip to the capital.

The Simpsons episode features St Andrews as ‘best golf course in the world’

The fight – over whether or not Homer cares about romance – sees the patriarch of the family leave the wedding venue.

But Marge soon realises that she was wrong and races out of the wedding – hosted near Arthur’s Seat – to be reunited with her husband.

Marge declares: “I don’t care if our romance began when we did it on a mini golf course, it’s still epic.”

It is then revealed that the pair are standing in front of a sign for ‘The St Andrews Golf Club’ – which bears no resemblance to the famous Fife landmark – and Homer replies: “How epic would it be if we did it on the best golf course in the world?”

St Andrews' Old Course.
The scene in The Simpsons bears little resemblance to St Andrews’ Old Course. Image: SNS

The scene ends with Homer shouting “fore” as golfers tee off in the background.

Meanwhile, Bart is locked away by a character voiced by Doctor Who star David Tennant, who has concocted a plan to betray Willie.

His sister Lisa is also seen enjoying the Edinburgh Fringe throughout the family’s trip to Scotland.

The episode is the eighth instalment of season 35 of The Simpsons.

It aired in the US on Sunday and will be available in the UK in the new year.

