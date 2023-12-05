Arbroath RNLI open day this weekend to get more lifesaving volunteers on board

Arbroath RNLI is opening its doors this weekend for a crew recruitment event.

The charity hopes to bolster its lifesaving team at the end of a difficult year for the 220-year-old station.

Charity chiefs want more volunteers to man the station’s lifeboats and fill onshore roles.

Arbroath will become an inshore station when the current all-weather lifeboat is retired from service.

It was established in 1803 – two decades before the RNLI was officially founded.

Replacement lifeboat controversy

The Mersey-class ALB Inchcape will be replaced with an Atlantic 85 high-speed rigid inflatable.

The decision split the crew and led to a number of departures this summer.

Several experienced crew members handed back their pagers in protest over the sacking of long-serving operations manager Alex Smith.

The recruitment day on Saturday aims to bring numbers back up following the controversy.

However, the charity has not given any update on when Arbroath can expect to lose its all-weather lifeboat.

But the open day is aimed at recruiting inshore crew so they will not be trained on the current all-weather lifeboat.

The recruitment day takes place from 10am to 2pm.

Work will be required at Arbroath lifeboat station as part of the planned changes.

But the charity has not given any indication of the timetable for the arrival of the new town lifeboat.

An Atlantic 85 has been on trials at the station since July.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The familiarisation of the Atlantic 85 in Arbroath continues to go from strength to strength with crew progressing well in their training.”

And there is no news on when Broughty Ferry will receive its new £2.5 million Shannon-class lifeboat.

The all-weather craft was allocated to the Ferry under the RNLI review which led to the controversy that split the Arbroath station.