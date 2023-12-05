Arbroath RNLI open day this weekend to get more lifesaving volunteers on board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath RNLI open day this weekend to get more lifesaving volunteers on board

The charity wants to add to its crew after a difficult year for Arbroath lifeboat station, one of the oldest in Scotland.

By Graham Brown
kite surfer in difficulty
Arbroath RNLI is holding a recruitment event this weekend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Arbroath RNLI is opening its doors this weekend for a crew recruitment event.

The charity hopes to bolster its lifesaving team at the end of a difficult year for the 220-year-old station.

Charity chiefs want more volunteers to man the station’s lifeboats and fill onshore roles.

Arbroath will become an inshore station when the current all-weather lifeboat is retired from service.

It was established in 1803 – two decades before the RNLI was officially founded.

Replacement lifeboat controversy

The Mersey-class ALB Inchcape will be replaced with an Atlantic 85 high-speed rigid inflatable.

The decision split the crew and led to a number of departures this summer.

Several experienced crew members handed back their pagers in protest over the sacking of long-serving operations manager Alex Smith.

The recruitment day on Saturday aims to bring numbers back up following the controversy.

However, the charity has not given any update on when Arbroath can expect to lose its all-weather lifeboat.

Arbroath lifeboat station
Arbroath is the last Scottish RNLI station with a slipway launch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But the open day is aimed at recruiting inshore crew so they will not be trained on the current all-weather lifeboat.

The recruitment day takes place from 10am to 2pm.

Work will be required at Arbroath lifeboat station as part of the planned changes.

But the charity has not given any indication of the timetable for the arrival of the new town lifeboat.

An Atlantic 85 has been on trials at the station since July.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The familiarisation of the Atlantic 85 in Arbroath continues to go from strength to strength with crew progressing well in their training.”

And there is no news on when Broughty Ferry will receive its new £2.5 million Shannon-class lifeboat.

The all-weather craft was allocated to the Ferry under the RNLI review which led to the controversy that split the Arbroath station.

