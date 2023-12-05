Signs of beaver activity in Dighty Burn in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Signs of beaver activity in Dighty Burn in Dundee

Actor Gordon Morris spotted what appeared to be a chewed tree by the water.

By Andrew Robson
Beavers spotted in Dundee
Potential signs of beavers in the Dighty Burn. Image: Gordon Morris/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Signs of beaver activity have been spotted by the Dighty Burn in Dundee.

An image of a damaged tree – which appeared to have been chewed by beavers – was shared on social media.

Dundonian actor Gordon Morris spotted the tree and speculated whether beavers could be responsible.

Gordon – who has recently been hunting for treasures in the water – spotted the tree in the Balgillo area of the city and posted an image on X.

While no beavers were sighted nearby, NatureScot – the national nature agency – says the animals are thought to live in the area.

A spokesperson said: “Beavers can adapt well to urban and semi-urban living and they were found in Dundee during NatureScot’s 2020-2021 survey of the Tayside population.

“It was thought there was one beaver territory (a pair or a family) present.

“Beavers are also known to live in Perth.”

Scotland’s beaver population expanding

Beavers were extinct in Scotland until 2009 when they were reintroduced.

Often confused with otters, beavers are robust creatures with a broad flat tail covered in scales and webbed feet.

Additionally, they have small eyes and ears, and light brown fur.

The spokesperson for NatureScot added: “The beaver population in Scotland is expanding rapidly, with an estimated 30% annual increase in numbers.

Beavers in Tayside
Beavers on the banks of the River Ericht in Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We expect the beaver population to continue to expand, with populations restored to more areas, playing an important role in helping to improve biodiversity and respond to the climate emergency in Scotland.”

Earlier this year Courier writer Joanna Bremner tried an increasingly popular beaver tour in Perthshire.

And in January, a pensioner from Bridge of Earn feared damage caused by beavers posed a threat to life.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust encourage members of the public who spot signs of beavers to record them on their website.

