Signs of beaver activity in Dighty Burn in Dundee

Signs of beaver activity have been spotted by the Dighty Burn in Dundee.

An image of a damaged tree – which appeared to have been chewed by beavers – was shared on social media.

Dundonian actor Gordon Morris spotted the tree and speculated whether beavers could be responsible.

Gordon – who has recently been hunting for treasures in the water – spotted the tree in the Balgillo area of the city and posted an image on X.

While no beavers were sighted nearby, NatureScot – the national nature agency – says the animals are thought to live in the area.

A spokesperson said: “Beavers can adapt well to urban and semi-urban living and they were found in Dundee during NatureScot’s 2020-2021 survey of the Tayside population.

“It was thought there was one beaver territory (a pair or a family) present.

“Beavers are also known to live in Perth.”

Scotland’s beaver population expanding

Beavers were extinct in Scotland until 2009 when they were reintroduced.

Often confused with otters, beavers are robust creatures with a broad flat tail covered in scales and webbed feet.

Additionally, they have small eyes and ears, and light brown fur.

The spokesperson for NatureScot added: “The beaver population in Scotland is expanding rapidly, with an estimated 30% annual increase in numbers.

“We expect the beaver population to continue to expand, with populations restored to more areas, playing an important role in helping to improve biodiversity and respond to the climate emergency in Scotland.”

