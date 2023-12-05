Dundee co-creator of Grand Theft Auto takes aim at GTA 6 trailer

The co-creator of Grand Theft Auto has criticised the animations in the trailer for the sixth instalment in the series.

Mike Dailly – the Dundonian genius who also designed Lemmings – had his say after the Rockstar Games teaser emerged two days ahead of schedule following an online leak.

He wrote on X: “Looks pretty, but the animations…bloody hell guys.

“Can’t you animate things properly? No one moves like that!”

Mike declined to comment further when contacted by The Courier.

DMA’s legacy

Mike was part of the DMA Design team who developed the game in the City of Discovery more than a quarter of a century ago.

The company’s future changed course in 1997 when it was bought by Gremlin Interactive, acquired by Infogrames two years later.

Mike offered additional support for the second instalment before leaving in 1999.

DMA stock was soon purchased by Take-Two Interactive and in 2002 it was rebranded Rockstar North.

In August 2021, Mike slammed the gaming giants in a row over Grand Theft Auto copyright.

He tweeted: “I see Rockstar are going full f***ers mode again, issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find – including both my prototype videos.

“So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work on a game – and any old development footage.”

The 90-second GTA 6 trailer focuses on lead protagonist Lucia and an unnamed male.

It will be the first time in the series that players will be able to control a female character.

The game is expected to be released in 2025.