VIDEO: On station with Arbroath RNLI heroes whose dedication remains undaunted in face of Angus storm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Troubled waters continue to rage around the future of Arbroath lifeboat.

This month, the RNLI dealt the local crew the bitter blow it was reneging on a nine-year-old promise to equip the station with the pride of the charity’s fleet.

Instead of a £2.5 million Shannon-class replacement for the ageing Mersey-class Inchcape, Arbroath will receive an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.

Local figures and the community have vowed to fight the plans.

The RNLI reject the suggestion it is a downgrade for the Angus station.

They say a plan to put a Shannon-class at Broughty Ferry will enhance local lifesaving provision.

It has left local relations with the charity’s hierarchy at rock bottom.

Meanwhile, volunteer Arbroath heroes remain alert for the next pager call to someone in distress.

Crew training continues for whatever the North Sea and fate will deliver in the weeks, months and years ahead.

At the regular Tuesday evening session, we were given an insight into the dedication of those willing to put their lives on the line to help others.

Arwen’s might like nothing before

Michael Marr knows the North Sea fury which can lie beyond the Arbroath breakwater.

He was Second Coxswain in a crew which launched into the height of Storm Arwen for a four-hour mission to help a drifting coaster dragging its anchor near Lunan Bay.

Arbroath and Montrose lifeboatmen received RNLI awards for their bravery in near-hurricane-force winds and 20-foot seas.

He feared it might be a “big one” when the pager sounded.

And even the dash to the station was briefly delayed by a fallen tree in the town.

Michael realised the gravity of asking his fellow crewmen to head into the blackness of the angry North Sea.

“We had a good discussion before the boat was launched,” he said.

“The crew was hand-picked and I had to make sure everyone was happy to go out.”

And even before the Inchcape had fully cleared the Arbroath slipway – the last RNLI one in Scotland – Arwen demonstrated its wrath.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it – the wind just wanted to put you into the wall going down the slip,” added Michael.

“We were heading into the full force of it – we were only going at two knots heading out.”

The stricken boat managed to restart its engines and find safer water.

Angus crews checked her hull and the potential catastrophe of the boat going aground was averted.

Drama continued into early hours

But the brutal weather led Arbroath to take the decision to head to the safety of Montrose harbour and wait for the storm to abate before returning home.

It was 3.30am before the crews arrived at Montrose.

“I have never felt the responsibility as I did that night going over the bar,” said Michael, whose daughter Scarlett was baptised aboard RNLB Inchcape in 2019.

“It was on me to make sure I brought the crew home.

“In 15 years it is right up there with the worst conditions I have encountered.”

Fellow crewman Jack Fraser said it was beyond anything he’s faced in his five years as part of the Arbroath team.

“Normally you see white horses on the tops of the waves,” said the 26-year-old tree surgeon.

“But I remember looking out at cliffs and the whole surface was just white water.

“It was all in darkness, so you didn’t know when a big wave was going to hit.

“I’ve done some daft stuff in my personal life, but that’s on you alone.

“That was right up there with it.”

Sam is sole female on Arbroath lifeboat crew

Risks and rewards are what inspired Arbroath’s newest – and only female – crew member to sign up.

Sam Wilson is a Borders lass who came to Angus to be with her boyfriend.

“I was an outdoors instructor and originally I was looking at mountain rescue,” said the 31-year-old.

“But it had a massive waiting list and being here in Arbroath the lifeboat seemed to be the most obvious thing to do to give something back to the community.

“I have a bit of watersports background and RYA qualifications so I got involved and love it.

“The guys are a real family.

“I’m still training so it all depends on how that goes to see when I will be able to go out on the boats as part of the crew.”

Arbroath lifeboat crew ‘save lives – but they need the best boat for the job’

Arbroath station operations manager Alex Smith says there will be no let-up in the training regime and state of readiness at the 220-year-old station.

“We are shattered by the outcome of the lifesaving review,” said the former fisherman.

“But we will not let this go and plan to fight it right to the top.

“It’s crews who save lives, not boats.

“I want to see my Arbroath crew go out in the best boat for the job.

“In the conditions we can face in the open North Sea off Arbroath, we believe it’s essential this station has an all-weather lifeboat – and that is the Shannon we were promised.”