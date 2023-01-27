Fergus McCreadie, a jazz star returns to shine in Scotland’s orbit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Fergus McCreadie, a jazz star returns to shine in Scotland’s orbit

By Andrew Welsh
January 27 2023, 10.30am
Fergus McCreadie leads his trio to Crieff next Friday for a show at Strathearn Arts.
Fergus McCreadie leads his trio to Crieff next Friday for a show at Strathearn Arts.

Fresh from a batch of Swiss gigs, one of the hottest young properties in jazz is on his way to Strathearn next week.

Clackmannanshire-raised pianist Fergus McCreadie brings the curtain down on a four-night run of continental shows in Zurich tomorrow night.

He’s also just played in Geneva on the back of appearances at Celtic Connections last week.

Quite a contrast

It’s quite a contrast to the Mercury Prize-nominated performer’s upcoming dates.

He’s on a short jaunt around a few of the more quaint stops on Scotland’s live circuit, starting next Friday at Strathearn Arts.

Winning the Scottish Album of the Year Award has boosted Fergus McCreadie’s profile.

Known for melding contemporary jazz with folk elements, McCreadie, 25, will follow up his Crieff appearance with mid-winter visits to grassroots venues as far-flung as Craignish, Oban, Black Isle and Plockton.

Scottish Album of the Year

Ironically, given the size of those platforms, he’s arguably enjoying the most intense exposure of a decade-long career, having become the first jazz-based act to win the coveted Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award last October.

It was his third opus, Forest Floor, that earned Fergus that honour, with the LP written in lockdown also landing him a Mercury nomination at UK level.

Such recognition furthers an impetus that started with the release of McCreadie’s 2018 self-released debut, Turas, and its follow-up, Cairn, three years later.

Further tour dates

Following his Highland excursion, the ex-Royal Conservatoire student will be playing a host of English gigs, before returning north in early March for major Glasgow and Edinburgh shows.

With that all adding up to his biggest UK tour yet, it seems likely that further opportunities to cement his now burgeoning reputation overseas – in the vein of those Swiss shows – are likely to come his way in 2023.

“There is a pressure to not lose that momentum,” Fergus admits.

Live performances helped build the reputation of the Fergus McCreadie Trio.

“You don’t want to get too imposter syndrome-y with yourself, and you don’t want to let your foot off the gas too much either.

“I’m just trying to not think too much and just keep going.”

Work is already under way on McCreadie’s fourth album – expected to eventually see the light this time next year – and he says he already foresees its direction as being “a little different” to his previous efforts.

Different sounds

“It might be a little more folky, I’m trying to experiment with the structures a little bit,” the composer explains.

“In jazz, we can be reliant on a certain way of structuring things – we have the tune, then we improvise, then we go back to the tune.

“But there are a couple of new tunes that are very thorough-composed, and there are some that don’t have any improvising at all.

“I’m just trying to find new ways to make the folk-jazz connection interesting.”

McCreadie will be joined on his upcoming tour by his long-term cohorts David Bowden (bass) and Stephen Henderson (drums), who complete his innovative trio, with the emphasis, typically, on the unexpected.

“If people go to the gigs expecting to hear it exactly how it sounds on the album, they will be surprised, I think,” he declares.

“Sometimes a set can be entirely improvised, it just depends on the night, the audience, the room, the piano and how we’re feeling.”

February 3, 7.30pm. Tickets via strathearnarts.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

Volcano X get their Power Of Metal tour started at Conroy's Basement next week.
GIG GUIDE: Long-time stars and new talent set the sounds
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Down For The Count coming to Dundee Gardyne Theatre Picture shows; Down For The Count All-Stars line-up. na. Supplied by Mike Paul-Smith Date; 17/04/2018
'Mini big band' Down For The Count are bringing swing to Dundee theatre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Perth Classical Stars Picture shows; Paul Lewis. na. Supplied by Perth Concert Hall Date; 28/04/2018
Perth Concert Hall's Classical Stars programme to launch with pianist Paul Lewis
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Every Can Counts Picture shows; Every Can Counts exhibition Dundee Science Centre. Dundee Science Centre. Supplied by Citypress Date; Unknown
'Infinity Room' shows recycling is the gift that keeps on giving in new Dundee…
Frank Turner's FTHC (Frank Turner Hardcore) was his ninth album in 15 years.
Frank Turner, musician with a good heart, bound for Fat Sam's
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
Jack Dee and Fred MacAulay feature in stage tour of 'I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue' in Dundee
‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ tour set to tickle Dundonians’ funny bones
Professor Calum Colvin
How Dundee professor Calum Colvin failed 'O' grade art and became one of Scotland's…
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Mia Takemoto's Japadog.
Work by 10 graduates on show at Tatha

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2

More from The Courier

Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Pot with sliced colorful vegetables and cooking spoon on dark rustic table background with organic vegetarian ingredients and kitchen tools , top view. Healthy and clean food and eating concept.; Shutterstock ID 730621582; purchase_order: ; job: sponsored content; 3ff3274b-ce84-4ed6-97a4-c35cbe489a24
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Poet Don Paterson today.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented