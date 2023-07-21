New NTS play Thrown celebrates ‘ancient Scottish martial art’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

New NTS play Thrown celebrates ‘ancient Scottish martial art’

Playwright Nat McCleary was inspired by real-life backhold wrestler Heather Nielson.

Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
By David Pollock

Backhold wrestling is a form of wrestling like no other, explains writer and sometime dancer Nat McCleary, who has written a new play named Thrown on the subject for the National Theatre of Scotland.

“Backhold wrestling is an ancient martial art,” she explains. “Its main function was to prepare Scottish soldiers for battle, they would wrestle one another to get their blood up before running down the hillside at the enemy.

“Then it became a royal exhibition for Royals, a way of appeasing and entertaining and showing Scotland’s prowess. The Highland Games was a part of that whole construct, and so it naturally became part of the Highland Games.”

TThrown playwright Nat McCleary. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

She says the rules are simple – a wrestler clasps hands behind their opponent’s back, then they wrestle one another to the ground.

“Should any part of the body aside from the foot touch the floor, then you concede, or if your hold breaks, you’ve also conceded,” she explains.

“It’s as simple as that, but it’s definitely exciting to watch, although it can be over in a second.”

Playwright is ‘proudly’ working class

McCleary grew up “proudly working class” in Coatbridge, then she stumbled into the arts.

Her first love in childhood was competing in team sports like football and athletics, but she tried an evening class in contemporary dance because she liked the sound of it.

Later she went to London to train as a contemporary dancer; even later, a director friend offered her an acting role, which she also discovered she loved.

Thrown follows a group of five women who take up backhold wrestling. Image: Julie Howden.

Writing was a new discovery during lockdown, and Thrown was created after a conversation with a backhold wrestler named Heather Nielson.

“I approached the NTS and said, I’d really like to explore if there’s a possibility of a story in it,” says McCleary.

“They generously offered me a few days in a room with some actors and a director, and we discovered there was something to be explored in the metaphor of backhold wrestling as identity, on a national and personal scale.”

She explains more about what happens in the play.

“It involves a journey of five women who, for their own personal reasons, decide to embark on a journey into backhold wrestling, and they tour Scottish Highland Games competing as a team.

The cast members get energetic during rehearsals. Image: Tiu Makkonen.

“Fundamentally it’s about the question of how we form a team when there’s real diversity and a mix of demographics. How do we form unity, and is it possible to be unified when we’re all so different?

“To me that spoke so clearly to where we are in Scotland at the moment,” she continues.

“I feel like Scotland’s identity is very much in flux, so the whole thing is about wrestling out your identity, wrestling out your sense of self, wrestling out unity. I thought this sport would be a perfect vehicle for exploring these things metaphorically.”

These feeds into lots of different avenues, she says.

‘Difficult conversations are necessary’

Of course, there’s the question of national identity in terms of Scottish independence or British union, but also there’s “the intergenerational path – I think it’s important to see different generations attempting to relate to one another. It’s also an interracial path. There are lots of questions raised as a result of proximity to someone who looks different to you, or speaks or thinks differently to you.

“Difficult conversations are such a necessary part of understanding and empathy,” she continues.

From left, cast members Efe Agwele, Maureen Carr, Lesley Hart, Adiza Shardow, Chloe-Ann Tylor. Image: NTS.

“I think we’re losing the ability to have honest and curious dialogue about someone else’s position on politics or gender or sexuality; on really difficult, big topics that get to the root of our sense of identity.

“Hopefully this play explores whether you can still find a way through to empathy while disagreeing with the people you’re attempting to build a community with.”

The cast of Thrown explore big themes in the play. Image: Tiu Makkonen.

Under director Johnny McKnight, it will also be funny – and with the entire Edinburgh Festival run at the Traverse Theatre already sold out, this will be one of audiences’ few chances to see the show this summer.

Thrown is at Birnam Arts, Dunkeld, on Wednesday July 26. For tickets and more information, visit the National Theatre of Scotland’s website.

More from What's On

Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
The South frontman Gaz Birtles opens up on working with Boy George and 'still…
Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
Who's your most iconic wearer of the 'Little Black Dress'?
Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
Cupar Model Rail 2023: Why the club is about much more than modelling
Magician Kevin Quantum.
Fife Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Kevin Quantum bringing magic to Perth
Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
St Andrews Harbour Gala organisers thank locals and businesses for support
Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre's The Secret Garden inspired by family life
Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
Fred MacAuley's Fife shows reflect on Perth comedian's life as an OAP and grandparent
Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
Falkland exhibition: Covid-19 inspired Dundee-raised artist to paint nature
Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organisers hoping for glorious weather
Thrown cast members backhold wrestling on stage. Image: Julie Howden.
Perth concert: 'I always feel a bit nervous', says composer Claire McCue