Police shut street through Fife village amid reports bomb disposal unit called to scene

Police have closed a street through a Fife village amid reports that a bomb disposal unit has been called to the scene.

Main Street in Colinsburgh, in the East Neuk, has been shut to traffic for several hours.

A number of people in the area say a bomb disposal unit is at the incident close to the golf club.

However, the nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Bus services through Kilconquhar and Colinsburgh are affected.

Stagecoach East Scotland tweeted: “Due to a police incident in Colinsburgh, the 95 are unable to serve Kilconquhar and Colinsburgh at this time.

“They will divert via Shell Bay.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow