‘Dream come true’ working with Kyle Falconer say Fife band Shambolics

The Kirkcaldy-formed band worked with The View's Dundee frontman at his Spanish song writing camp

By Michael Alexander

Working with legendary Dundee musician Kyle Falconer has been a “dream come true” for Fife-formed indie rock band Shambolics, vocalist and guitarist Darren Forbes has revealed.

Reflecting on the release of the Shambolics’ new single ‘Attention’ which features backing vocals from Falconer, Darren said they used to “idolise” The View frontman when growing up in Kirkcaldy.

“He has such a great head for melody, and we learned a lot about that from him,” said Darren, who found salvation in music after dropping out of Kirkcaldy High School.

Kyle Falconer. Image: Alastair More

“The reason he’s so good is that he’s constantly playing, constantly singing, constantly writing songs and that was a lesson for us.

“Instead of writing in between live gigs, we know we need to be writing all the time when we can to become that good.”

‘Down to earth and class’: Praise for Shambolics from Kyle Falconer

Shambolics wrote the song Attention with Falconer at his Spanish song writing camp La Sierra Casa near Alicante.

Kyle described the writing process as a “very natural flow”.

It reminded him of how the early View songs used to happen – “just beers and smiles”.

Asked about Shambolics during a recent interview with The Courier, Kyle revealed he “absolutely loves” the Fife band.

“I’ve known them for years,” said the Dundonian, who memorably performed with Shambolics at a Kirkcaldy Foodbank charity gig in Edinburgh during the Covid-19 restrictions of December 2020.

“I think the first gig they played for us was 2013.

“I feel quite relatable to them because they’ve grown up on the same kind of music as us.

“They are from a place where you don’t really get a chance to do that as well.

“I love their tunes. We’ve been writing quite a lot together.

“We’ve got a new single out that I co-wrote with them.

“It’s cool just to be able to do that and I think it’s cool having a band from their background.

“Like how The Libertines were to me.

“I think it’s cool for a young band to be able to show appreciation like that.

“I feel respected and that’s why I give them respect.

“They are nice guys. No egos.

“I think they are just down to earth and class.

“They’ve got a great fan base. It reminds me of us when we were younger.

“The same set up. Class!”

Still Game star Ford Kiernan supported Shambolics ahead of debut album release

It was at La Sierra Casa that Still Game star Ford Kiernan recently gave his backing to the forthcoming release of Shambolics’ debut album Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams.

In a video posted on social media, the Glaswegian writer and actor, who played lead character Jack Jarvis in the BBC Scotland comedy series, described the band and their forthcoming new album as “right up there” and encouraged fans to pre-order.

The 12-track album, produced by Chris Marshall (Gerry Cinnamon), will be released on Scuff of the Neck Records on February 16 2024.

It comes as Shambolics continue performing as special guests to Little Man Tate on a UK tour and as special guests to The View at Edinburgh and Kilmarnock in December.

‘Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams’ caps the latest step in the rise of Shambolics.

Formed by co-frontmen Darren Forbes and Lewis McDonald, the band provided a positive alternative to the teen years of hanging around the streets and drinking in the park in Kirkcaldy.

Shambolics. Image: Scruff of the Neck Records

After a few line-up changes, their number has been completed by Scott ‘Paws’ Williamson (keys/vocals), Ben Sharp (bass) and Robert Land (drums).

They’ve become local heroes due to their infamous gigs in PJ Molly’s in Dunfermline, before the support of Alan McGee helped guide them to a broader audience.

Other venues have included King Tut’s, The Garage and SWG3 in Glasgow.

They’ve also hit festivals including the Isle of Wight, TRNSMT, Truck and Y NOT?.

Shambolics debut album. Image: Scruff of the Neck Records

Shambolics’ ‘Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams’ debut album, released on February 16, 2024, is available to pre-order https://shambolicsmusic.co.uk/ or pre-save https://bfan.link/dreams-schemes-young-teams

Conversation