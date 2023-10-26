Dundee University partners with China despite warning from UK spy chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University partners with China despite warning from UK spy chiefs

An MP who previously warned Scotland was overexposed to the threat from China said the Dundee agreement should be viewed with a 'critical eye'.

By Alasdair Clark
Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal & Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dundee and Xia Zhilun, Director-General of HPDE. Image: Dundee University

Dundee University has announced a new Chinese partnership despite warnings from UK spy chiefs about the threat the country poses.

The university announced on Monday it had signed the agreement with the Hunan Province Department of Education (HPDE) and Xiangtan University.

They say it aims to increase educational exchanges and deepen “mutual understanding between Scottish and Chinese students and researchers”.

HPDE is the local arm of the Chinese government, and among its stated responsibilities is a requirement to undertake work to “organise and study Party building and ideological and political construction policies”.

The UK’s domestic intelligence service Mi5 and GCHQ, the cyber intelligence service, have repeatedly warned universities about the risk of espionage.

UK spy chief’s warning to universities

Mi5 director general, Ken McCallum, in a rare public warning to British academics, said attempts to steal UK research happen with “dispiriting regularity”.

He said: “The UK is seeing a sharp rise in aggressive attempts by other states to steal competitive advantage. It’s the same across all five of our countries. The stakes are now incredibly high on emerging technologies.

“States which lead the way in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology will have the power to shape all our futures.”

Mr McCallum added: “If your field of research is relevant to advanced materials or quantum computing or AI or biotech, to name but a few, your work will be of interest to people employed by states who do not share our values.”

Universities have been urged to sign up to the Trusted Research programme.

As well as guidance on how to protect valuable data, it also involves rigorous security checks to protect research which could be useful to foreign powers.

The university insisted it carried out due diligence before signing the agreement. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

SNP MP Stewart MacDonald, who previously warned Scotland was “overexposed” to the threat from China, said the Dundee agreement should be viewed with a “critical eye”.

He told The Courier: “While collaboration in education is essential for global progress, we must approach agreements like the one between Dundee University, the Hunan Province Department of Education, and Xiangtan University with a critical eye.

“The involvement of the Hunan Province Department of Education, with its explicit ties to the Communist Party of China and its focus on ideological and political construction, raises legitimate concerns about academic freedom and independence.

“While international agreements greatly enrich our communities and education sector, it’s imperative that we diversify funding sources and not overly depend on any single country, especially one that has been identified as a strategic competitor and national security threat.

“We should remain cautious about the potential strings attached to funding from sources like Confucius Institutes and prioritise our commitment to intellectual freedom above all else.”

Ken McCallum, director general of Mi5. Image: PA

Responding to a number of questions about the agreement, a University of Dundee spokeswoman insisted due diligence had been carried out before the agreement was signed.

She said: “In entering into any partnership or forming memoranda of understanding we carry out due diligence and review the rationale for teaching, research, or engagement.

“We are actively engaged with and supportive of the Trusted Research agenda which requires all universities to undertake appropriate due diligence with their partners.”

