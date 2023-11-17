‘Powerful, moving and intelligently told’: BAFTA winning director James Bluemel to speak to RSGS in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Powerful, moving and intelligently told’: BAFTA winning director James Bluemel to speak to RSGS in Perth

The director of Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland and Once Upon a Time in Iraq is being hosted by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society

By Michael Alexander
James Bluemel is speaking in Perth. Image: RSGS
James Bluemel is speaking in Perth. Image: RSGS

BAFTA winning director of Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland and Once Upon a Time in Iraq, James Bluemel, is set to journey to Perth.

The award-winning documentary filmmaker, who specialises in creating series that are observational and driven by stories of characters through their own words, is taking part in an event hosted by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society at the AK Bell Library.

His films have won multiple awards including a duPont Colombia award, Peabody Award, two BAFTA’s and an Emmy.

Who will interview James Bluemel in Perth?

At the event in Perth, James will be interviewed by author and broadcaster Dr Vanessa Collingridge, about his critically acclaimed documentaries including Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, Once Upon a Time in Iraq, Exodus: Our Journey to Europe and Pandemic.

One of his most well-known documentaries, Exodus: Our Journey to Europe, was shot over three years in 31 countries following the refugee crisis in Europe, and won a BAFTA for Best Factual Series and an Emmy for best documentary.

Vanessa Collingridge will interview James Bluemel in Perth for the RSGS

His most recent series Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland has also won numerous accolades, reflecting on 25 years since the Troubles in Northern Ireland through personal accounts of the conflict.

This will be paired with archive footage to tell the story of those who lived through the violence and how its effects still linger today.

What does the RSGS think of James Bluemel’s visit to Perth?

RSGS Chief Executive Mike Robinson said this was an excellent opportunity to get an insight into the making of these documentaries and the thought-provoking and inspiring stories behind them.

Mr Robinson said: “James is a natural documentarian – with a gift for exceptional and compelling storytelling.

“His work is powerful, moving and intelligently told and the result is truly inspirational, and a real marker of key events in our lives.

“We really look forward to hosting James Bluemel in Perth, who will offer an in-depth insight into some of his incredible series.”

The event will be taking place on Tuesday November 28 at 7.30pm at The Soutar Theatre, AK Bell Library, York Place, Perth.

