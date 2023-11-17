‘Powerful, moving and intelligently told’: BAFTA winning director James Bluemel to speak to RSGS in Perth

BAFTA winning director of Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland and Once Upon a Time in Iraq, James Bluemel, is set to journey to Perth.

The award-winning documentary filmmaker, who specialises in creating series that are observational and driven by stories of characters through their own words, is taking part in an event hosted by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society at the AK Bell Library.

His films have won multiple awards including a duPont Colombia award, Peabody Award, two BAFTA’s and an Emmy.

Who will interview James Bluemel in Perth?

At the event in Perth, James will be interviewed by author and broadcaster Dr Vanessa Collingridge, about his critically acclaimed documentaries including Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, Once Upon a Time in Iraq, Exodus: Our Journey to Europe and Pandemic.

One of his most well-known documentaries, Exodus: Our Journey to Europe, was shot over three years in 31 countries following the refugee crisis in Europe, and won a BAFTA for Best Factual Series and an Emmy for best documentary.

His most recent series Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland has also won numerous accolades, reflecting on 25 years since the Troubles in Northern Ireland through personal accounts of the conflict.

This will be paired with archive footage to tell the story of those who lived through the violence and how its effects still linger today.

What does the RSGS think of James Bluemel’s visit to Perth?

RSGS Chief Executive Mike Robinson said this was an excellent opportunity to get an insight into the making of these documentaries and the thought-provoking and inspiring stories behind them.

Mr Robinson said: “James is a natural documentarian – with a gift for exceptional and compelling storytelling.

“His work is powerful, moving and intelligently told and the result is truly inspirational, and a real marker of key events in our lives.

“We really look forward to hosting James Bluemel in Perth, who will offer an in-depth insight into some of his incredible series.”

The event will be taking place on Tuesday November 28 at 7.30pm at The Soutar Theatre, AK Bell Library, York Place, Perth.