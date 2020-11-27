SPONSORED: Support local businesses and shop online with Love Dundee LOCAL

The newly launched Love Dundee LOCAL platform allows you to shop directly with your favourite local businesses, all from the comfort of your home.

The new Love Dundee LOCAL app is your virtual high street, where you can shop from some of your favourite local businesses – and maybe even discover some new ones, too!

You’ll be able to order everything from gifts to household goods, food, drink and other essentials.

And it’s super easy to use!

Simply download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store, add items to your basket and checkout online. Delivery and collection is available.

During the challenges of the pandemic, local businesses proved an essential lifeline for their surrounding communities. By safely providing food, drink and other essentials, they helped look after families, those who were shielding and others.

Even before the pandemic, high streets and town centres – which help to support the local economy and provide local jobs – were a vital part of our communities.

Love Dundee LOCAL is aiming to strengthen this relationship and bring local businesses even closer to their communities.

Support local businesses

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Dundee City Council and key private sector providers have joined forces to develop and launch the exciting new service, designed to support businesses across a range of sectors during this crucial time.

The coronavirus pandemic caused challenges for high streets, towns and city centres across the country during 2020 – and Dundee is no exception.

Now, as businesses continue to follow restrictions and work tirelessly to recover and survive, they need the support of customers more than ever.

Love Dundee LOCAL is a convenient, easy way to show your support and help keep your local high street thriving.

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee & Angus Chamber said “Local businesses are at the heart of our economy, employing thousands of people and giving us lots of consumer choice.

“Our shopping streets across the whole city have so many interesting things to buy – whether that’s a Christmas or Birthday gift, locally produced food and drink or the many household necessities.

Bringing the buy local message back to the forefront of every one of us as we shop during the festive period is really important and I’m delighted we’ve been able to work with partners to bring one of the first City virtual high street apps to the market.”

The app is now available to download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store.

Find out more about Love Dundee LOCAL.