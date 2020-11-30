SPONSORED: Be a part of life-changing work at Kingdom Support and Care

Those who work for Kingdom Support and Care (KSC) believe that great support leads to great lives.

The company, which assists around 260 families and individuals of all ages throughout Fife and Falkirk, was formed in April 2017 and continues to provide high quality and personalised care services, specifically designed to meet individual needs and personalised outcomes.

KSC encourages people who have support needs to be active members of their communities, taking on roles and responsibilities equal to those who are not in need of any additional support.

They provide assistance to people with a range of needs in their own homes, including those with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum disorder, complex needs, mental health issues, age related needs, homelessness and people who suffer from drug and alcohol addictions.

KSC ensures their clients have the personal care and guidance needed to allow them to grow and develop on a personal level, as well as being able to carry out daily tasks and live as self-sufficiently as possible, while remaining safe and well.

Bernie Smith, a Service Coordinator at KSC, said: “Being a support worker is all about helping people become independent, helping them to achieve their wants and wishes, as well as their needs.

“It is both humbling and rewarding and every day is different; one of the best things about the job is that we genuinely learn something new every day, both from the people we care for and from our continuous training.”

The charity supports people’s right to be in control of their own lives and the right to make informed choices about matters which will personally affect them, including opportunities for new experiences. Employment, voluntary work, training and taking part in community groups are all encouraged by KSC, as such undertakings greatly benefit not only their clients, but the spirit of the communities to which they belong.

Providing services of a high professional quality as set out in the National Care Standards, the company has its own internal quality audit system and it is inspected regularly by the Care Inspectorate, always achieving grades of excellence.

While they continue to make remarkable differences to many lives throughout Fife and Falkirk, KSC are now expanding their services across the central belt into Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

KSC are recruiting now with vacancies in all areas. This is an exciting time to join the organisation and make a difference, whether that is improving existing services or being involved in setting up new ones.

Bernie added: “I started at KSC in 2013 as a Support Worker. By 2014 I was a Senior Support Worker and in 2018 I was promoted to Service Coordinator.

“Over the years my job title may have changed but I still get a chance every single day to make a difference to the lives of the people we support, and to their families.”

Join an organisation which makes a tangible difference to individuals and their communities while enjoying a competitive rate of pay, great benefits, generous annual leave and support in both your personal and professional development; KSC pays for the vocational training of all of their staff.

Helping people to live full, happy and independent lives is at the heart of what KSC does. If you would like to be a part of their life-changing work, visit their recruitment site now and start making a difference.

You can also email recruitment@ksc.scot or call the recruitment team for additional information on 01383741 220.