SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Cupar YMCA

Cupar YMCA

The YMCA has been in existence in Cupar since the middle of the 19th century and the YWCA since about 1912. The two organisations became a Joint Association in 1965 operating from Marathon House in Bonnygate which has been the home of the YMCA since 1940.

The ‘Y’, as it is commonly known, provides activities for all ages both during the day and in the evening. In partnership with Fife Council’s Community Learning and Development and others, it supports many local groups and initiatives. The Y has its own young people’s community based project – Cupar Youth Cafe.

Therefore there is a real emphasis in our work focussing on young people from Cupar and the surrounding area, complimented by the many adult groups within their programme and accessing their facilities.

Couper Carpets

Couper Carpets of Cupar is a family-run business based in Cupar, Fife. It has been established for over 25 years now and is well known for its support to charities and local organisations, raising thousands of pounds throughout the year selling off carpet samples. It has been a very difficult year for all charities and it supports many local charities and good causes throughout the year. The ‘Y’ is one of its many groups it support as well and Couper Carpets hope this can raise some awareness for a well deserved charity doing amazing work with all age groups in our area.