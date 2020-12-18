SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – C200 Fund

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

C200

Throughout the year, C200 give Birthday, Christmas and Wellbeing vouchers to care-experienced young people who can’t rely on emotional or financial support from their families.

The charity’s story started in December 2018 when some friends who worked together decided to donate their Secret Santa money to buy vouchers which could be given to young care experienced people for Christmas.

They later learned that for some, this would be the only Christmas present they would receive. They also learned that at any given time in Perth and Kinross, there are around 200 care experienced young people, aged 16-25, moving from the edges of care, towards independent living without any parental or family support. The friends agreed that something had to be done, and the #c200 Fund was born!

As well as continuing to recognise Christmas, Birthdays and Wellbeing throughout the year, C200 want to give these young people something to look forward to as we head into 2021. Their new campaign aims to bring a little sunshine to blue Monday! It has never been more important to look out for our care experienced young people – please donate what you can to their campaign by clicking here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Red String Agency

The Red String Agency was founded in 2012 by Nicola Martin, a marketing and PR expert with over 25 years’ experience in the field. A natural born storyteller and intuitively creative, Nicola is passionate about brand building and is always looking at new, innovative ways to present your business to the world.

Nicola beliefs that the relationship between agency and client is the key to success and at Red String, the aim is to become more than just another agency who works for you. Rather it should be an extension of your business and team, holding an integral place in your strategy. In doing this, your story naturally becomes story.

In a year where the entire world has been turned upside down, the warmth of a loving family has carried many of us through. Red String has chosen to sponsor C200 so that some of this love and care can be extended to the young adults who are finding their way without this support.