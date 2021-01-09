THE VIEW FROM HERE: Mary-Jane sets out her stall for 2021

Mary-Jane has got the cause of our 2020 woes sussed and the perfect recipe for coping with whatever 2021 throws at us.

My theory for what the hell happened in 2020 is now complete. Having taken some time off over Christmas and New Year, I spent it reading delicious-smelling new books, hanging out with the kids (isn’t Tier 4 great, they’ve no choice but to be with us) and walking with the dogs in my spanking new, no longer shiny Christmas wellies.

And yes, that’s what I asked for. Romantic? No. Waterproof AND lined. God yes, and heavenly. So, a lot of time for thinking, over thinking even. Contemplating issues from do I want more houseplants now the Christmas decorations are down; to what happened to the world in 2020?

© Shutterstock / Sonia PB

Firstly, no to the houseplants. I kill all plants almost immediately so let’s save them that fate. Secondly, the world?

Can I remind you of a brilliant film called Time Bandits circa 1981 where 11-year-old Kevin happens upon a group of time travelling dwarfs who appear in his bedroom through a time hole in his wardrobe. He hooks up with them and embarks on a hilarious journey through time, looking for treasure to steal. Their audacious adventures immediately causing chaos. Fast forward to 1989 where two gangly American teens called Bill & Ted embark on their excellent adventure through time in a phone booth before skipping to 2010 where three friends hop into a hot tub time machine – enough said about that one.

Time travel is never the answer

Are you keeping up? Evidenced within these classic productions, my conspiracy theory concludes time travel IS real and someone kept trying to fix 2020 but every time they did, they unwittingly made it worse. Everyone on board with this mastermind philosophy? Marvellous! So in conclusion I believe we now need the Avengers and their time stones to hook up with Hermione Granger and her time turner and fix it all.

Cheerio Covid-19. Goodbye Brexit. Cure for cancer? Why not?! With these genius ideas I may just put myself forward to a career in politics 2021 too. ‘Votes for MJ’ has a certain ring to it…..I’ll concede, there may have been too many films watched.

My imagination might have meddled with my hopes and dreams for this fresh New Year and apparently some of my ‘classic’ choices haven’t aged well. No accounting for the kids’ taste but there is a flaw in their objections: their Christmas gift. A box crammed full of vouchers. The best gift ever.

© Supplied by Mary Jane Duncan

Best gift ever

Promises of them tidying their rooms. Emptying the dishwasher. Hoovering the whole house. Family movie night – where I get to choose the film. They already regret that one. It is an absolutely triumphant gift for the New Year.

The frenzied busyness of Christmas now past I’m enjoying a slow start to 2021 and let’s face it, we all have to start somewhere.

To be brutally honest, it’s blindingly obvious what changes need to happen but due to my remarkable stubbornness this probably won’t be a quick transition. Incremental, small phases, no walloping big resolutions.

I HATE resolutions but I LOVE lists. I’ve made a small, convenient list. More a list of intentions than resolutions. Something to dip in and out of, with manageable, easier objectives and simple trackable progress.

Be good to yourself

I will do less over thinking. Less catastrophizing. I won’t mind if I sometimes feel tired or even a bit sad. Even if I don’t know why.

I will make more time for family things and bake more for the kids. I might even write down those recipes. I will walk more, not just to the shop. Read more. I will try not to count Tunnock’s caramel wafers as a major food group.

If it involves fake smiling I’m not going. BUT I will try to make someone smile everyday but while trying not to forget I am someone too. Frankly when dealing with kindness, one should always include oneself.

I think we humans forget one of the greatest things we can do is identify the things we love and admit it’s brilliant and that we want more of it.

No attempts here to wax lyrical about healthy eating having once been told to stop eating out, cook at home and I’d lose weight. Lockdown 2020 has confirmed this is a lie. I will also remember to say sorry for things I said when I was hungry.