Paul Whitelaw: TV for the week ahead including It’s A Sin, Craftivism, Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home.

As Paul Whitelaw looks to the TV for the week ahead, he finds it hard to see past the excellent and thought provoking It’s A Sin but wouldn’t recommend Your Garden Made Perfect or Interior Design Masters.

It’s a Sin – Channel 4, Friday 9pm

We’ve known from the start that at least one of the characters in Russell T. Davies’ outstanding drama would eventually die from AIDS. But no matter how much you may have steeled yourself for that tragic development, this episode is utterly devastating. Davies doesn’t flinch, because to do so would fatally undermine his modus operandi. He wants us to confront the terrifying cruelty of this disease and the appalling stigma that surrounded it in the 1980s. He’s made us care about these characters, we’re fully invested in them. Now it’s time to cry and get angry. And yet, as always, Davies balances the horror with humour. He’s a remarkable writer: this could be the best thing he’s ever done.

Craftivism: Making a Difference – BBC Four, Monday, 10pm

Comedian Jenny Éclair has been on her fair share of protest marches over the years. In this revealing programme, she examines the direct crossover between grass-roots activism and creativity, specifically with regards to knitting, cross-stitching, banners and Fuzzy Felt graffiti. That may sound rather twee and whimsical, but Éclair makes a strong case for the effectiveness of craftivism. It grabs people’s attention, it makes them stop and think: humour and art as political statements. It can also be a source of mental wellbeing. Éclair meets various nimble-figured campaigners, all of them devoted to raising awareness of various important causes. They’re doing what they can in a benign yet sometimes provocative way.

999: What’s Your Emergency? – Channel 4, Monday, 9pm

Preview copies weren’t available, so I’m recommending this based on previous exposure. 999: What’s Your Emergency? is, by its very nature, a vaguely frightening series, but it does always leave you with a scrap of hope: these people are there to help us. This week, according to the press blurb, we’re whisked back to that moment when the Coronavirus first impacted upon our lives. The police are inundated with panicked calls, but they don’t know what to do. The government guidelines are so vague and contradictory. “You just felt you were as clueless as the people who were ringing up,” says one call handler. They receive reports of domestic violence and substance abuse: vulnerable people in dire need of rescue.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – BBC2, Tuesday, 8pm

Deep in the bowels of Broadcasting House, there is a large semi-sentient computer responsible for churning out formulaic competitive lifestyle formats. Its latest computation is this, a slickly upholstered vehicle featuring ten creative contestants hoping to break into the professional world of interior design. The grand prize is a contract with a luxury hotel in The Lake District. Each week they’re tasked with transforming a commercial space using the spellbinding power of their imaginations. Host Alan Carr does what’s required of him (very little), while design guru Michelle Ogundehin scrutinises their efforts. It is profoundly boring, the very definition of moving wallpaper.

Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home: Travels in My Own Land – ITV, Tuesday 8pm

La Lumley rises above that unwieldy title to present this undemanding series in which she travels around Britain. You know the drill: nice scenery and a smattering of history, all wrapped up in Lumley’s soothing caramel tones. There’s no theme, no focus, just a random patchwork of vignettes. On the banks of Lake Windermere she visits the picturesque home of Beatrix Potter. In Whitby, the coastal town that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula, she hangs out with some Goths. Meanwhile, in Manchester, she visits Coronation Street HQ to wax nostalgically with William Roache. Lumley is undeniably good at this sort of thing, she’s naturally charming, friendly and inquisitive.

Your Garden Made Perfect – BBC2, Thursday, 8pm

Here we go again, yet another ‘aspirational’ series designed to make us feel like failures. You don’t have a massive garden and a mound of disposable income? Well that’s your fault. In episode one we meet two couples with a combined budget of £40,000. They want to transform their back gardens into magical wonderlands, so they enlist a team of design experts. Detailed computer-generated simulations afford them the luxury of choosing the results. This conceit is presented as a mind-blowing hook. The only affluent lifestyle show I can stomach is Grand Designs, because that tacitly mocks the participants. Pure schadenfreude. This is a bland celebration of oblivious middle-class orthodoxy. I’m a million laughs in real life, honestly.

The Chasers Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles – ITV, Thursday 9pm

In the final episode of this knowledge-hungry travelogue, Anne, Mark and Shaun from TV’s The Chase arrive in Japan, which has one of the highest robot to human ratios in the world. Their journey into the world of Artificial Intelligence is ostensibly light-hearted, but the programme carries a sinister undertow. Advanced facial recognition technology could pose a serious threat to our civil liberties, and do we really want to live in a world populated by realistic androids? Shaun is particularly worried about this dystopian sci-fi nightmare, whereas pragmatic Anne believes that the human brainbox will always be the dominant force on Earth. Bradley Walsh was unavailable for comment.