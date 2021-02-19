SPONSORED: Show support for dog charities this National Love Your Pet Day

As if dog lovers need another reason to dote on their furry friend, it is National Love Your Pet Day tomorrow (Saturday, February 20).

Whether that means taking your canine companion on their favourite walk, giving them an extra tasty treat, or simply showering them in love and hugs, this Saturday is the perfect opportunity to show them how much you care.

Even if you don’t have an animal of your own, however, you could still take part in National Love Your Pet Day by donating to an animal charity whose work makes a real difference.

The following organisations recognise how special the relationship between a dog and its owner can be, and are devoted to ensuring the happiness of both.

PADS

The Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society (PADS) is this county’s very own animal rescue charity.

Their mission is to shelter, care for and find loving homes for all the abandoned and unwanted dogs who come to the kennels in Forteviot.

Last year, the charity was looking forward to celebrating 30 years of helping at least 8,000 dogs find new homes but, due to the pandemic, special fundraising events were cancelled.

Hoping to be back in fundraising action again soon, they are keeping all their fingers and paws crossed!

If you would like to help them in the meantime, find out how you can donate via their website.

Here, you will also find information regarding the rehoming of a dog. Changes to the rehoming process have been made to comply with Covid restrictions, details of which – along with instructions on how to join PADS’ list of potential adopters – are all available online.

Alternatively, you can call the charity on 01764 684491, or e-mail any queries to padskennels@btinternet.com

PADS sends its thanks to all who have helped them with donations during the past year – Perthshire dog lovers have been amazing!

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our thanks also goes to our loyal key sponsors at Persie Gin, the Bridge of Cally folk who make some of the best gin in Scotland.

“And they help to fund the best little animal charity – a brilliant combination!”

Guide Dogs

Sponsor a gorgeous guide dog puppy from just £1 a week, and watch them grow from a six-week-old bundle of fur to a fully-qualified guide dog.

It’s a great way to support Guide Dogs, and every puppy’s journey is unique! After 24 months of training, your puppy will give freedom and independence to someone with sight loss, giving you the chance to sponsor another new recruit!

Why Guide Dogs need your support

Every hour, another person in the UK goes blind

180,000 people with sight loss rarely leave home alone

Almost two million people in the UK are living with sight loss. By 2050, there could be nearly four million

We rely on donations to continue our life-changing work. Every pound raised makes a difference to people in the UK living with sight loss

When you sponsor a puppy you’ll receive

Regular Pupdates via mail and email – following your puppy’s journey

Access to your puppy’s exclusive Facebook group

Photo album and photos of your pup

A personalised certificate

An adorable magnet

A gorgeous calendar at the end of each year

Ways to Sponsor a Puppy

For yourself

You could help transform the life of someone who is blind or partially sighted. From as little as £1 a week.

The perfect gift

Puppy sponsorship makes the perfect gift for a loved one.

As a school, group or company

Help support the lifetime cost of a guide dog by naming a puppy.

Angus Classic Interiors are delighted to support this charity – visit their website here.