SPONSORED: Recycling glass to feed the community

A glass recycling business, launched by a solicitor during lockdown, is helping raise funds for local food banks, in the first of its kind in the area.

Ryan Russell, from Broughty Ferry, launched Doorstep Glass Recycling during lockdown after being fed up waiting in queues at recycling points in Dundee.

The business charges £6-a-month to collect unwanted glass and take it for recycling, with a percentage of profits going to Dundee foodbank.

So far, the idea of recycling to feed the community has captured the imagination of residents across the city – and now Ryan, and business partner Alisdair Smith, are expanding into St Andrews, Perth and surrounding areas.

Ryan said: “The regular donations to the Foodbank through the effortless recycling of glass has really struck a chord with the local community.

“Recycling to feed the Dundee community is happening now and benefitting those less fortunate. At the same time as providing a service which is all about convenience, there is a substantial environmental benefit in recycling glass in the correct way, which our business tries to help with.”

The company, which already has a partnership with Dundee Foodbank, works in association with the Bin Group (general manager Daniel McAtear is now a Director and Shareholder) and it plans to link up with other foodbanks and organisations across Tayside and Fife as the business expands.

And soon there will be glass collections in Perth and Dundee after the success of the Dundee project.

Ryan of Doorstep Glass Recycling added: “What we are doing is really helping others and has really been resonating with a lot of folk – so much so that we are ready to expand.

“It is a doorstep glass collection service that operates on a monthly collection with a subscription fee.

“A percentage of profits are donated to the foodbank. We have made two sizeable donations in the first two months so people can see the direct benefits of effortlessly recycling glass with us.”

As well as boosting recycling locally, the organisation is also helping make a contribution towards reducing emissions.

He explained: “We are rolling out the same models in Perth and St Andrews and will be affiliated to the local foodbanks in these areas substantially increasing their charitable donations – of course there are also many community benefits.

“We are aiming to improve recycling rates across the Tayside and our service will reduce the number of vehicles attending recycling centres, having a positive impact on local emission targets.”

If you have any glass to be recycled, and would like to help raise funds for your local community, get in touch with Doorstep Glass Recycling by clicking here. The company only charges £6-a-month subscription.