SPONSORED: Check out local businesses reopening on this interactive map!

It’s been a long slog, but we have made it out of lockdown, and so have your local businesses! From shops, restaurants and bars to hairdressers, gyms and galleries, they are all ready to welcome you back.

So to celebrate their reopening earlier this week, The Courier has created a special interactive map so you can find out more about. Just simply hover over the pins on the map of Dundee and Scotland (see below) to discover what is open for business in your area.

Shopping and spending local has never been more important, so get back out there (wearing your face mask, of course) and support your local businesses as we say Welcome Back!

And here are other businesses now open in Scotland: