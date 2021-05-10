SPONSORED: AMICULUM and BioDundee – celebrating 20 years

2021 is a significant year for the BioDundee International Conference and AMICULUM, an independent healthcare communications agency.

This year’s BioDundee Conference promises to be a landmark occasion; not only is this the first time the event has been hosted online, it also marks the 20th anniversary of the international conference.

Since its establishment, the collaborative environment fostered by BioDundee has played an active role in strengthening relationships between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. This annual event is a valuable opportunity for thought leaders and organisations to come together, sharing knowledge and key insights from across the industry.

AMICULUM is one of many organisations that have benefited from the opportunities for collaboration that the BioDundee community enables, and is delighted to support this year’s virtual conference.

Like BioDundee, AMICULUM is celebrating its 20th birthday this year, making 2021 an important milestone for both.

About AMICULUM

The AMICULUM story began in 2001, when co-founders Dr Richard Allcorn and Dr Jenny Putin set out to build an independent global healthcare communications agency from scratch.

The company has grown from a self-funded start-up into a global team of over 300 healthcare communications professionals who work with global pharmaceutical companies in some of the most complex and exciting areas of medicine.

AMICULUM now comprises a family of specialist teams that deliver expertise in health communications, medical publications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, digital engagement, and cell and gene therapies.

Collaboration opportunities with BioDundee

AMICULUM was planning to establish its first team in Scotland in 2018 when a meeting organised by BioDundee provided the company with an insight into the highly collaborative nature of the city’s life sciences sector.

Discussions with stakeholders, including the University of Dundee, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise, led to the establishment of AMICULUM’s office at Dundee University Incubator.

The Dundee office has continued to grow and now consists of team members who specialize in medical writing, client services, and creative design. We have created opportunities for a number of University of Dundee graduates and are seeking further collaborations in the city and region.

Supporting this year’s BioDundee conference is therefore a welcome opportunity for AMICULUM to express its thanks to the organisers for their support over the last few years as the agency continues to build its presence in the city.

For more information, visit the AMICULUM website here.