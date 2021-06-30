SPONSORED: Improving your work/life balance: the essentials of wellbeing

Work/life balance is a term that is regularly used, and refers to the balance between one’s personal life and their career. By creating and sustaining a healthy work life balance, it provides us with a sense of control and calmness rather than a world full of potential chaos and stress.

Work plays a significant role in all of our lives, and although it can be difficult it is completely possible to separate work from our personal lives.

Although it is much harder than it sounds for many of us who can’t seem to stop checking our emails, even on our days off, there are various ways in which we can create a better balance that benefits us mentally, physically, and emotionally.

With so many different views on work-life balance and so much differing advice, it can be next to impossible to know what to do.

Do you want to work less, but do more? Or work smart, not long?

There are three key things to consider when it comes to managing your work/life balance:

Children

Having children will affect your work-life balance, especially if they’re younger. While older children may be able to go off and mostly support themselves, you may find that you’re having to plan your work-life balance around the needs of your children, more so if they’re young.

Family

If you have family that are reliant on you to help support or care for them, such as elderly relatives that need additional support, that will also have an effect on your work-life balance.

Sleep

Having a decent night’s sleep is one of the most important aspects of getting and maintaining a good work-life balance. If you’re not getting a good night’s sleep, it could be down to the mattress you’re using.

Cheaper mattresses tend to wear out quicker and be made with cheaper materials. If you’re finding that you’re suffering the effects of a bad night’s sleep, investing in a better mattress might just do the trick.

