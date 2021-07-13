SPONSORED: Explore the ‘Home of Golf’ from the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews

Situated in the town of St Andrews, steps away from the 17th fairway of the most historic golf course in the world, sits the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa.

The resort boasts panoramic views of the Old Course, as well as the stunning Fife coastline, and has provided the backdrop to some of the most iconic moments in golfing history.

Encompassing 175 rooms with a new Penthouse Suite, a world-class spa, soon to be seven restaurants and bars, plus The Duke’s Championship golf course, this luxury property offers all you would expect and more from a rural retreat, while still being within easy reach of St Andrews’ historic town centre.

Rooms are steeped in charm, each featuring elegant and contemporary design, while paying homage to the property’s original architecture.

Here you can enjoy some pampering in the Kohler Waters Spa which is the only one outside the US and specialises in water treatments, inspired by the natural restorative properties of the earth’s mineral rich water.

For those looking to enjoy the best of Scottish golf, the Old Course Hotel commands an unparalleled location surrounded by world class and iconic championship courses all within an hour’s drive.

From the history and grandeur of The Old Course to the beautiful stretch of links hugging the coastline at Kingsbarns or ‘Golf’s Greatest Test’ at Carnoustie, the Old Course Hotel is the ideal base for your next golfing adventure.

There are a number of golf packages on offer with a range of courses to play.

With West Sands Beach only five minutes’ walk away, guests can also explore the Fife coastline and the historic town of St Andrews.

There are a wide range of activities to do, such as a St Andrews walking tour with lunch in Hams Hame pub, a tasting at a Scottish whisky distillery, a day trip to Dundee’s V&A museum and falconry or clay pigeon shooting.

Neighbouring the Old Course Hotel stands a fellow Kohler Co. owned property, Hamilton Grand, which comprises 26 luxury residences and apartments.

Soaked in history and charm, Hamilton Grand is located on arguably the most historic turf patch in the golf world, the 18th hole of the Old Course.

The iconic red sandstone of Hamilton Grand is a prominent building, with each of the residences managed by the Old Course Hotel and a 24-hour concierge on hand to take care of residents’ every need.

Residents have access to Old Course Hotel’s spa and can enjoy in-room dining from the hotel’s restaurants.

The greatest perk of all is complete access to the golfing mecca right outside the front door where residents can play in the footsteps of the golfing greats!

