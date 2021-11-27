Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AUTHOR INTERVIEW: Alex Pine’s Killer in the Snow puts the fear into the festive read

By Nora McElhone
November 27 2021, 10.01am
Post Thumbnail

Inspired by true crime events in Germany at the beginning of the twentieth century, new Alex Pine book The Killer in the Snow is a gritty look at murder in a winter landscape far from comfort and joy.

Alex Pine is a London born author who writes from his home in the south of England and from his apartment in Spain. The Killer in the Snow is the second Alex Pine book and the author has also published a comprehensive body of work under his other pseudonyms: Jaime Raven and JP Carter.

Alex Pine.

He describes the background to his chilling new work: “It was a true crime that took place in Germany in 1922 that got us [the author and his editor] thinking about the plot. Six people were found dead on a farm in what became known as the Hinterkaifeck Murders. It remains unsolved to this day. One intriguing aspect of the case was that footprints were found in the snow leading to the house but not away from it. This was something we used in The Killer in The Snow.”

The writer, who worked as a journalist after leaving his comprehensive school at 16 before moving into a career in television news and sport production, says that he owes his fascination with crime fiction to his mother: “Long before I became a journalist, I was interested in crime novels. My late mother was an avid reader of Micky Spillane and Agatha Christie novels. She urged me to read their books and I really enjoyed them. That’s how I became hooked on the genre,” he recalls.

Alex has been writing throughout his career and left television work four years ago to focus full time on being an author. He looks back at his early days as a news reporter, “While working as a reporter I covered a great many crime stories and these encouraged me to write thrillers and police procedurals,” he says. “Some of those stories and the experiences I had have featured in my books.

“To me crime fiction is the most interesting genre because there are always so many surprises, plus lots of twists and turns,” he continues. “Coming up with a devilish plot that no one else has thought about is so rewarding. But it’s also challenging because you’re forever competing against so many talented and creative writers.”

Alex lists Thomas Harris, Karin Slaughter and Ann Cleeves as among the writers who he admires most, “I read other crime novels both for pleasure and for research. I’ve learned a lot from reading books by other authors. I would like to explore something further from my own work but I never seem to have the time!”

For The Killer in the Snow, he was keen to revisit the Christmas setting of the first Alex Pine novel. “The winter landscape plays an important part in the stories and so do the Christmas and new year celebrations. It’s a time of year when emotions are running high and the impact of serious crime can be more strongly felt,” he explains.

Looking ahead, fans can look forward to another Alex Pine novel next year plus, “another book that I’ve already written under yet another pseudonym will be published early in 2023.”

The Killer in the Snow £7.99, Avon Books.

 

 

 

 