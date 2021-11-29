What’s On: Panto season is centre stage in Fife’s theatres – Oh, yes it is!

Fife’s theatres have thrown open their doors in time to welcome all the thrills and spills of panto season 2021.

After a tough year for theatres across the land, actors and production crews are more excited than ever to be rehearsing their Christmas shows.

Audiences in Fife are spoilt for choice with big pantomime productions returning to Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre, The Byre Theatre in St Andrews and OnFife hosting shows in many of its venues across the Kingdom.

Cinderella

There is a celebration of the classic story of Cinderella at Dunfermline’s Alhambra theatre for 2021.

The show’s producer Bill Fletcher told The Courier that the show “promises to be very special, with lots of surprises and laughs for all the family”.

He said: “The traditional tale is there, with a few twists and turns along the way. Expect lots of local references and gags and, of course, pumpkins, mice, coaches and glass slippers – it’s all in there!”

Bill is delighted with the cast for this year’s return to the stage: “This year we have an all-star cast of stage and screen. Ian Sheepie Smith plays Buttons and will be a hit with audiences of all ages, and Jenny Douglas – as Cinderella – is well known from Over the Rainbow, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s search for Dorothy.

“Our supporting cast is fantastic – a special mention to our ugly sisters David Rankine and Cameron Fulton – and we also have the wonderful Vivienne Carlyle playing Fairy Godmother. She appeared as lead Mrs Johnstone in the West End touring production of Blood Brothers and received a nightly standing ovation when the show was at the Alhambra.”

Going live again

Coming back to live audiences in Dunfermline is something that Bill and the whole cast are truly excited about.

The producer explains, he is most looking forward to “seeing the audience excitement and participation.

“Having a show that can entertain all ages is quite special,” he says, “and we can’t wait to bring that Christmas cheer to the Kingdom.

“Audiences from Fife are very proud of their homeland, that’s for sure, “and we love hearing them shout out and engage when they know a place or local reference.”

Cinderella, The Alhambra Theatre, December 15 to 27. alhambradunfermline.com

Jack and the Beanstalk

In St Andrews, the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk have been rehearsing for their big panto comeback, even making the most of a mild November for some al fresco dance sessions.

The young cast have turned a few heads taking to the streets of the Home of Golf in full costume over recent weeks, all adding to the sense of excitement surrounding the upcoming show.

Gordon Barr is the artistic director of Bard in the Botanics and has written and directed Jack and the Beanstalk for 2021.

He has been creating pantos for the Byre for seven years and says: “It’s the absolute highlight of my year.”

The impact of Covid on theatre has made this production ever more special for the team at The Byre.

“Panto is the epitome of everything we’ve been missing without live theatre,” says Gordon, “that communal experience of everyone having a brilliant time together.

“This version of Jack and the Beanstalk is all about saving Christmas. After last year, we all know what it’s like to lose Christmas – and it isn’t fun – so this story is all about keeping the Christmas spirit alive.

“All the traditional elements of the tale are there – the beans, the cow, the giant – but with plenty of surprises and twists to keep the story fresh.”

The director is delighted with the team who have come together for this year’s panto.

He explains: “We’ve got lots of familiar faces on stage – the irrepressible Alan Steele is back as our dame, paired up again with the brilliant Robert Elkin as Jack – but the whole team, from the cast to the designers to the wardrobe team, have all worked together on the Byre panto for years.

“And, of course, we have our amazing Young Cast – although they can’t join us on stage this year, they’ll still be part of the show on film. They’re such an important part of the Byre panto that it’s been great to have them involved in some capacity this year. Oh – and we also have the cutest panto cow in the pantosphere.”

Gordon doesn’t usually look forward to the opening night of his shows, but this year he is determined to enjoy the experience and relish the great relationship that the cast have with their audience.

Brilliant audiences

“St Andrews audiences are just brilliant – they love a good laugh and they love a good story and they’re the most essential part of the whole process.

“The show really comes alive when it’s front of an audience, and the Byre is a beautiful theatre to do panto in – and, let’s face it, St Andrews is a pretty gorgeous place to spend Christmas in – we’re very lucky!”

Like many venues across Scotland, The Byre have put many measures in place to help keep their audiences safe and, perhaps most importantly, to help them feel comfortable going back to the theatre.

Jessica Richards, joint director of the Byre Theatre, explains: “Safety is our top priority. However, we also want to make sure people can relax and enjoy their time at the Byre, whether it’s a performance, a film, a workshop or our Christmas panto.

“It’s a difficult balance to achieve, to ensure that people are safe and crucially, feel safe. The team here at the Byre have been working really hard to maintain that safety, with lots of new measures including ‘misting’ all public areas with a special cleaner several times a day, by making almost all our ticketing paperless and contactless and by risk-assessing every activity.

“We do all of this with a smile, behind our face coverings, because having our audiences back in the building is what makes us happy.

“For our panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, there are performances where people will find space around them, as we are selling fewer than half of the seats. On stage, we couldn’t manage the full youth cast safely (which numbered 28 in 2019) but they will be in the show digitally.

Jack and the Beanstalk, The Byre Theatre, December 2 – 31.

Winter Wonderland

Carnegie Hall’s Christmas offering for 2021 is a sparkling family adventure.

OnFife has teamed up with Pitlochry Festival Theatre to create an event bringing together story, music and surprise all designed to enchant younger visitors.

Carnegie Hall’s foyer will become a winter wonderland which visitors will experience en route to the auditorium for the screening of a festive adventure.

Then it’s on to a journey through an amazing super-sized advent calendar to meet Santa in his grotto.

There will be “departures” throughout the day and evening, with two special events for people with sensory, communication or developmental differences on December 4 at 7pm and December 12 at 12.30pm.

The Magic of Christmas, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, December 4-19.