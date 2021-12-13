In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Cash for Kids

Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across the UK.

Its mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

It believes that all children should be able to express their individuality, achieve their potential and live life to the full.

It works with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.

Cash for Kids is forecasting to have raised over £19.2 million across the UK in 2020, supporting 396,639 children.

Donate to Cash for Kids during Christmas 2021, or find out more.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign

