Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas: Cash for Kids

Presented by Intona Limited
December 13 2021, 9.00am
12 charities of Christmas day 1 - Cash for Kids Christmas 2021

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Cash for Kids

Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across the UK.

Its mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

It believes that all children should be able to express their individuality, achieve their potential and live life to the full.

It works with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.

Cash for Kids is forecasting to have raised over £19.2 million across the UK in 2020, supporting 396,639 children.

Donate to Cash for Kids during Christmas 2021, or find out more.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Intona Limited

Intona Limited is delighted to be associated with the Courier’s 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and support Cash for Kids for Christmas 2021. Intona believes it is a great opportunity to make this time of year slightly easier for those who will benefit from the donations.

Following on from the difficulties of Covid-19, the staff at Intona have worked hard to ensure that all colleagues and clients have been kept safe during this trying period.

Its work on projects for the private sector, surveyors, solicitors, city councils, and housing associations have, at times, been affected but the team is confident that it can build the company back up to pre-Covid levels.

Intona’s timber treatment, damp proofing, asbestos, services and fire and flood damage teams have been kept up-to-date on changing restrictions and are ready to embark on any projects which are pending.

The entire staff at Intona would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a fantastic Christmas and hope 2022 brings happiness to all.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]