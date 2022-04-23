MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My life is quite simply this ridiculous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My life is quite simply this ridiculous

By Mary-Jane Duncan
April 23 2022, 8.30am
Post Thumbnail

Does anyone know who I approach about making my life into a sitcom?

Preferably not one of those awful reality shows as I don’t want to actually be in it myself. I maintain my face remains only suitable for radio and my potty mouth only appropriate for the edited, written word. Netflix? Amazon? A show like Shitts Creek or Modern Family? I believe, in our current situation, and thanks to the past few years, we have more than enough material to run for about eight or nine seasons easily. Maybe I should investigate doing a podcast. I’ll need someone younger than me to explain how those work.

I am always exceptionally touched, and flattered, when people are kind enough to say they not only read but enjoy this column leading me to blush and talk ‘at’ them too much. I don’t adequately know how to show my gratitude and silences make me uncomfortable. It always makes me laugh, however, when they ask where I get my ideas from.

Let me explain this very plainly as it’s effortless to answer. My life is quite simply this ridiculous.

staff shortages
Mary-Jane Duncan.

I may well be married to the best man in the world. We may live with my life limiting diagnosis, and its every day consequences, but have jointly chosen to treat it as a chronic illness just to be slotted in. Together we may have the best children in the world. Some of you may disagree, which I’d expect, but to us, they are fabulous. Kind.  Funny. Considerate. Generous. Feisty. Hard working. Loving. Everything, and more, we could have hoped for as parents. Even when they’re being utter Bams, I cannot help but be a little proud of their attitude. They can’t really be blamed for landing this close to the tree they fell from can they?

No regrets

I have been fortunate to live my dream with our wee caff. We have met some amazing people, been given some fantastic opportunities and our amazing staff are like family.  As I sit in the corner writing this column, I still smile in recollection at all the brilliant times had here, even if I am tired. Tired to the point where I now spend time wondering what age do you add those rails beside the toilet to help you get up – is it 45? I feel like it’s 45.

Do I regret a moment of it? No. Imagine being fortunate enough to have helped people become teachers, social workers, forensic scientists, counsellors, dentists (to name but a few) just by supporting them through their studies. Or teaching youngsters new skills and how to have confidence in their talent and abilities. We marvel at some becoming parents, have attended weddings, share in their joy, and support them through any hard times. It really has been our absolute privilege.

This column was intended to be full of Easter antics and joy. To include chocolate induced comas, movie marathons and long beach walks with the dogs. Instead, Easter has snuck past in a haze of stour, chocolate (always chocolate) and poorly bairns.  Hardly a hallmark occasion but when did Easter become the new Christmas? Did I miss a memo?

Kitschbake cake counter getting a refurb.

Whirlwind

Instead, school holidays were spent in a whirlwind of repairs and refurbs. Thankfully the lads were great. They tolerated my absent mindedness, indecision, and general lack of knowledge with good grace and humour. They discovered more things requiring repair as the job evolved but ploughed on allowing us to reopen for weekend trading. We might have been a bit ‘Basil Fawlty’ trying to find everything was but at least we were open!

Lads from the Good Joinery Company.

The electrician unplugged the phones and we forgot to put them back on – for two days we had blissful silence right up until I opened my emails to find an inbox full of enquiries because ‘they couldn’t get through on the phone’ oops! You’re probably all too young for this but remember when people made a lot of phone calls? To a single line that everyone in the house shared. Picking it up to answer, not knowing if it was your Dad’s boss, your best friend or that lad you fancied (it was NEVER that lad)? Sheer chaos.  But something I wouldn’t mind going back to every now and then.

Plumber Doug ‘Helmsworth’ Fulton.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]