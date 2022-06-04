GINGER GAIRDNER: The glory of our gardens, the perils of the weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: The glory of our gardens, the perils of the weather

By Brian Cunningham
June 4 2022, 8.28am
Post Thumbnail

From all the fellow gardeners I’ve been speaking to recently, we all seem to be in agreement that this years spring display is pretty spectacular.

There’s one area in the grounds of Scone Palace, where I’m the head gardener, that’s always been called the ‘Flower Garden’ .

The plants in here just now seem to be unusually all out in flower at the same time, creating the most wonderful display.

The fragrance of spring

The focal point is an avenue of Scotch Laburnum trees lining the centre of a path that cuts through the middle of this garden, currently decorated with golden-yellow flowers hanging loosely from the branches.

The golden yellow Laburnum add a gorgeous focal point.

There are a selection of evergreen Rhododendrons covered in shades of pink, purple and white blooms, whilst the scent from the flowers of their deciduous relative Rhododendrom luteum just fills the air.

Though not possessing the same scent there is also a warm, peach coloured variety which combines well with one of my favourite Euphorbias, the orange coloured ‘Fireglow’ which grows happily beneath it.

This plant can be a bit of thug, I’ve even noticed it starting to grow through the grass but soon gets mowed down and kept in check.

For me it’s worth the extra effort to keep it under control as each spring I get to see these two plants in flower together with the magnificent Laburnum avenue in the background.

Enjoying the moment

Lilac, Clematis, Deutzia, Iris, Nepeta with Geranium as a ground cover are all slowly adding to the painting, making this one part of the garden I must make a point of walking through and enjoying every day.

I think this is an good point to make. I’ve a bad habit of getting too engrossed in all the spring jobs needing done at the time that I forget about the garden in the here and now.

It’s important to stop now and again, make yourself a brew or maybe pour yourself something a little stronger and just sit back and actually enjoy your garden.

Rhododendron just add to the glory of a May garden. These are called Joyful Day.

May is such a busy time in the garden that it always seems to fly by. Each year I start off the month by celebrating my 28th birthday (I’ve been this age for 19 years now).

But with all the seed sowing to be done, potting on, planting out, grass cutting plus all the other spring jobs to be getting on with, before I realise it, Chelsea Flower Show is on our screens and we’ve reached the peak of season.

Chelsea Flower Show

I must admit I don’t know what to make of the flagship Royal Horticultural Society show sometimes.

I can’t deny it has to be THE most amazing horticultural spectacle.

The highlight is such fantastic show gardens from the country’s top designers showcasing magnificent, quality plants delivered by our own talented growers.

If you haven’t been or seen the television coverage, these are not your average back gardens.

Over the years they have contained large water features, paths and walls, buildings made from wood, and stone and steel requiring substantial machinery to move them and other large boulders and trees into position.

All this costs many thousands of pounds to build before a plant has even been put into place.

Clematis continues the celebration of spring.

Don’t get me wrong they are absolutely stunning to see.

Is it the right message to send?

However, this is a time when the majority of us understand the world’s resources aren’t infinite, that the way we live is having an effect on the world’s climate.

We realise we need to return to gardening in a way that protects the resources we have.

I’m struggling to see how using vast resources to build gardens that wow us for just a single week, which the vast majority will never be able to have in our gardens at home, fits into the message being delivered from the same RHS on gardening sustainably.

Ach, maybe I should be listening to my own advice and should get out into the garden to chill out for a bit!

And as for clothing choices…

It’s hard to decide what to wear at the moment, with the weather being so changeable.

One minute it’s roasting and I’m down to my t-shirt, the next I’m darting off to shelter in the polytunnel to avoid getting battered by showers.

At work we were planting out lettuce plants the other day as we return the kitchen garden from a spring tulip display back to it’s primary function of growing veg.

Just as we were getting the last of the young plants into the ground we were greeted with the latest downpour that this time brought us hail stones. Not ideal for the tender foliage of these and other plants.

Hail’s lasting mark

It may not be instantly noticeable so don’t be alarmed if, in a few day’s time, you see some markings on the leaves or fruits on some of your plants. as a result.

Don’t worry, you’re not being attacked by some new pest or diseas,e this is the hail damage starting to come through and should just be cosmetic.

Now that we are at the end of month the weather should be settled enough to put out our summer hanging baskets and container displays.

Always be on your guard though, we are gardening in Scotland after all.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]