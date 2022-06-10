What’s On: Glorious East Neuk Gardens on show in Pittenweem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gardeners in the pretty East Neuk village of Pittenweem will be swinging open their gates to invite the public into their hidden gardens this weekend.

The walls and wynds of the fishing village of Pittenweem hide an amazing variety of gardens, from traditional cottage gardens to those terraced over the challenging coastal slopes.

Charities set to profit from the event include PSPA and Parkinson’s UK. These were chosen in tribute to Jan-Karel Querido, who resurrected the opening of Pittenweem gardens with Scotland’s Gardens Scheme in 2011. Unfortunately ill health has recently led to him to stand down.

Jan-Karel’s Neighbour Hazel Mills has taken up the reins and has been supporting the 10 gardeners opening this year. Look out for foodie treats on offer at many of the gardens including strawberries and cream and pizza.

Tickets costing £5 per person include a map.

Gardens open on 12 June are:

2 Seaview Row

A wildlife-friendly garden with wonderful views south across the Forth. The steep slope down towards West Shore is terraced with beds of mature shrubs and perennials. Look out for euphorbias, grevillea, salvias and aeoniums.

1 West Braes

An organic fruit and vegetable garden using permaculture principles. Garden microclimates and perennial vegetables are some of the solutions used to cope with the dry and windy east coast climate.

Croft Cottage, 12 Viewforth Place

Plant stall

A south-facing walled garden with paths to follow and places to sit to appreciate the herbaceous plants, hostas, ferns, alliums and roses.

14 and 15 West Shore

Two adjoining gardens on the north side of these shorefront cottages. No 14, with interesting nooks and crannies and well-established planting, gives access to No 15 which has an abundance of daisies and other perennials.

Old Church House, 3A School Wynd

Plant stall

A south-facing garden hidden behind the former Baptist Church with wonderful views over the Forth. Primarily planted in a cottage style of herbaceous and perennial plants, the garden meanders down a series of steps.

14 East Shore

Coffees, teas, cakes

Hiding behind this harbourside property is a walled, woodland garden with established trees and colourful borders. Since 2016, a kitchen garden has been substantially developed to supply the Dory Bistro. Steps lead up the garden.

Jenny’s Cottage

Enter through the back gate between Routine Row and Marygate to find a secluded, south-facing garden with a view of the clocktower. Once a barren space of pebbles and the odd shrub, it is now a mixed garden with grasses, seaside planting and cottage-style beds.

The Old Manse, 2 Milton Place

Pizza, tea and coffee

An eclectic mix of modern and traditional landscaping and planting can be found in the gardens of this early 19th century Manse. The circular walled garden features both wooded and sunny areas, offering the challenge of finding plants to suit all soils. As well as traditional borders, a mixed potager-style garden area has been established, mixing fruit and vegetables with flowers for cutting and encouraging wildlife.

24 Milton Road

Strawberries and cream

Once just a patch of grass, this garden now has raised beds in cottage garden colours of pink, lilac, blue, purple and white to the back of the property and orange, purple and lime green to the front.

Visit Scotland’s Gardens website to find out more.