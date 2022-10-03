BOOKS: Donald S Murray on The Call of the Cormorant, his new Nordic Noir novel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Donald S Murray grew up on the Isle of Lewis, a pen never far from his hand. The writer, poet and playwright has followed in the rich storytelling tradition of the Western Isles. His latest work is historical novel The Call of the Cormorant, the tale of Faroese charlatan Karl Einarsson.

Donald was raised by his father, a weaver in a village near the tip of Lewis. He worked as an English teacher in the Western Isles and Shetland. “I always had a great interest in writing,” he recalls, “winning both local and national competitions when I was young.

“Storytelling was an important tradition in my home area,” says Donald. “South Dell, in particular, produced a large number of writers, especially in Gaelic, who deployed both story and song in their art. They included the Campbell brothers – Alasdair and Norman – who lived a short distance from my childhood home. Their writing has been translated into a few European languages, including Czech and German. There was also a great love of oral storytelling, tales often told when cutting peats or working on the croft.”

That heritage aside, he also credits his students with influencing his writing and ideas: “Occasionally they would tell me about the songs they had heard, films they have seen or books they had read. This always encouraged me to stay up-to-date in terms of writing and even music.”

The Call of the Cormorant is set between two locations: The Faroe Islands of Karl Einarsson’s and Berlin in the 1930s. The author first came across the story of his main character in a museum in Reykjavik. “His paintings were on the wall there, most displaying a rather surreal and imaginative landscape of seas and cliff-tops, sea-monsters and varieties of fish. Among his work was his ‘passport’ in which he described himself both as Dunganon and the Duke of St Kilda.

“I was instantly drawn to him as a figure. Partly this is because I have always been fascinated by the way people project their fantasies on islands and their communities, revealing as much about themselves as the places they describe. This fantasy artist seemed to be a prime example of this trait. Peculiarly his existence also gave me permission to do the same.”

The result is the story of Karl Einarsson – an unreliable biography with a fair dollop of embellishment added by Donald. “Writing about a charlatan gave me a freedom to make some things up as I went along,” he freely admits. This was partly in reaction to some of my earlier work, such as my non-fiction books and As the Women Lay Dreaming about the Iolaire disaster where I had to be both sensitive and constrained by facts.

“The Call of the Cormorant liberated my imagination,” he enthuses. “As it was a work about a man who projected his fantasies on islands like St Kilda, it meant I could indulge in a few of my own, a form of new Nordic Noir.”

The Call of The Cormorant by Donald S Murray, £9.99, Saraband.

5 Setting is clearly important in any story, especially one like this. I recall meeting Faroese fishermen a few times during my youth in Stornoway. I have also travelled there and spoken in Nordic House in Tórshavn which is where I was told of the words in the Faroese tongue that are derived partly from Gaelic. In addition, I came across a number of households in North Uist, Benbecula and South Uist, whose family members were stationed in the Faroe Islands as members of the Lovat Scouts during World War Two.

Berlin has always been a place of fascination to me, both in historic work and novels.

6

7 My shorter work is more contemporary, but yes – I do enjoy writing about the past. There are lessons that can be learned from it. One of the most important is to recognise the fact that every generation has its fantasies. (In Karl’s case, they were rooted in the early film industry and myths about the existence of Atlantis and how some races are superior to another.) The modern world possesses them too. The most important challenge in our lives is to attempt to recognise and guard ourselves against being fooled by them.

9 A mix! The most powerful writers I’ve read in recent years have been Sveltana Alexievich, Ismail Kadare and Olga Tokarczuk. However, there are many fine Scottish and Irish writers who have also given me inspiration – such as James Robertson, Graeme Macrae Burnett, Claire Keegan, David Park, Bernard MacLaverty and Colm Toibin. If you ask me next week, I’ll give you an entirely different list of writers.

10 I’ve another book ‘Red Star Over Hebrides’ coming out from Taproot Press in June. It’s about the links between the Western Isles/ Highlands and islands and Russia and its neighbours and is largely short stories and poems. I’m also working on another novel provisionally titled ‘The Salt and the Flame’ about emigration from the Highlands and Islands to Canada and the United States – one reason why I’m travelling to Toronto, Chicago and Detroit later this month.