BOOKS: Donald S Murray on The Call of the Cormorant, his new Nordic Noir novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

BOOKS: Donald S Murray on The Call of the Cormorant, his new Nordic Noir novel

By Nora McElhone
October 3 2022, 11.43am
Post Thumbnail

Donald S Murray grew up on the Isle of Lewis, a pen never far from his hand. The writer, poet and playwright has followed in the rich storytelling tradition of the Western Isles. His latest work is historical novel The Call of the Cormorant, the tale of Faroese charlatan Karl Einarsson.

Donald was raised by his father, a weaver in a village near the tip of Lewis. He worked as an English teacher in the Western Isles and Shetland. “I always had a great interest in writing,” he recalls, “winning both local and national competitions when I was young.

“Storytelling was an important tradition in my home area,” says Donald. “South Dell, in particular, produced a large number of writers, especially in Gaelic, who deployed both story and song in their art. They included the Campbell brothers – Alasdair and Norman – who lived a short distance from my childhood home. Their writing has been translated into a few European languages, including Czech and German. There was also a great love of oral storytelling, tales often told when cutting peats or working on the croft.”

That heritage aside, he also credits his students with influencing his writing and ideas: “Occasionally they would tell me about the songs they had heard, films they have seen or books they had read. This always encouraged me to stay up-to-date in terms of writing and even music.”

The Call of the Cormorant by Donald S Murray.

The Call of the Cormorant is set between two locations: The Faroe Islands of Karl Einarsson’s and Berlin in the 1930s. The author first came across the story of his main character in a museum in Reykjavik. “His paintings were on the wall there, most displaying a rather surreal and imaginative landscape of seas and cliff-tops, sea-monsters and varieties of fish. Among his work was his ‘passport’ in which he described himself both as Dunganon and the Duke of St Kilda.

“I was instantly drawn to him as a figure. Partly this is because I have always been fascinated by the way people project their fantasies on islands and their communities, revealing as much about themselves as the places they describe. This fantasy artist seemed to be a prime example of this trait. Peculiarly his existence also gave me permission to do the same.”

The result is the story of Karl Einarsson – an unreliable biography with a fair dollop of embellishment added by Donald. “Writing about a charlatan gave me a freedom to make some things up as I went along,” he freely admits. This was partly in reaction to some of my earlier work, such as my non-fiction books and As the Women Lay Dreaming about the Iolaire disaster where I had to be both sensitive and constrained by facts.

“The Call of the Cormorant liberated my imagination,” he enthuses. “As it was a work about a man who projected his fantasies on islands like St Kilda, it meant I could indulge in a few of my own, a form of new Nordic Noir.”

The Call of The Cormorant by Donald S Murray, £9.99, Saraband.

 

5 Setting is clearly important in any story, especially one like this. I recall meeting Faroese fishermen a few times during my youth in Stornoway. I have also travelled there and spoken in Nordic House in Tórshavn which is where I was told of the words in the Faroese tongue that are derived partly from Gaelic. In addition, I came across a number of households in North Uist, Benbecula and South Uist, whose family members were stationed in the Faroe Islands as members of the Lovat Scouts during World War Two.

 

Berlin has always been a place of fascination to me, both in historic work and novels.

 

6

 

7 My shorter work is more contemporary, but yes – I do enjoy writing about the past. There are lessons that can be learned from it. One of the most important is to recognise the fact that every generation has its fantasies. (In Karl’s case, they were rooted in the early film industry and myths about the existence of Atlantis and how some races are superior to another.) The modern world possesses them too. The most important challenge in our lives is to attempt to recognise and guard ourselves against being fooled by them.

 

 

9 A mix! The most powerful writers I’ve read in recent years have been Sveltana Alexievich, Ismail Kadare and Olga Tokarczuk. However, there are many fine Scottish and Irish writers who have also given me inspiration – such as James Robertson, Graeme Macrae Burnett, Claire Keegan, David Park, Bernard MacLaverty and Colm Toibin. If you ask me next week, I’ll give you an entirely different list of writers.

 

10 I’ve another book ‘Red Star Over Hebrides’ coming out from Taproot Press in June. It’s about the links between the Western Isles/ Highlands and islands and Russia and its neighbours and is largely short stories and poems. I’m also working on another novel provisionally titled ‘The Salt and the Flame’ about emigration from the Highlands and Islands to Canada and the United States – one reason why I’m travelling to Toronto, Chicago and Detroit later this month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Steph McGovern was unmasked as Tomato Sauce on ITV’s The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Steph McGovern: Masked Dancer character not my usual ‘bolshy Northern lass’ self
Tricia Tuttle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tricia Tuttle to step down as BFI festivals director
Kim Kardashian (Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian settles with US agency over crypto promotion
Patsy Palmer (Yui Mok/PA)
Patsy Palmer announced as first contestant for Dancing On Ice 2023
The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street in Boston’s Dorchester (AP)
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston
John Bishop, Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen outside the Londoner Hotel, in Leicester Square, London, for the announcement of a UK tour of the pantomime Mother Goose (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Ian McKellen to star in touring panto production of Mother Goose
Rare photographs of the Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in July 1961 have been discovered (Tracks Ltd/PA)
Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered
Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries in Majorca
Lisa Snowdon has spoken about her ‘life-changing’ experience on Celebrity MasterChef (Ian West/PA)
Lisa Snowdon says Celebrity MasterChef win has been ‘life-changing’
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about her childhood growing up in South Africa (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Editor's Picks