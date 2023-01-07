MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s the annual family stocktake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s the annual family stocktake

By Mary-Jane Duncan
January 7 2023, 8.30am
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.

2023.  Twenty. Twenty. Three.  The year two thousand and twenty three.  I just can’t.

Last year we limped into 2022 carrying with us the surreal existence of the previous few years.  Years that brought us all disbelief.  Grief.  Frustration.  Anger even.

Exhausted from trying to re-create a semblance of normal whilst nursing our collective mental health.

Let’s not even start on the politics of it all.  Boris. Trump.  Putin.  I mean, just what?

Dragging ourselves into a shiny new year.  A year which made promises to be easier.  To be play nice.  To allow us the chance to throw away our ‘handle with care’ signs and be less fragile.

A year to catch up

Yet 2022 was the year we felt the need to ‘catch up’.  To replace the time lost and whether we consciously processed it or not, to reclaim all other lost things.  Every.  Single.  Lost.  Thing.

Maybe for you it was relationships.  Maybe work?  Education?  Or simply life.

Do we throw ourselves into busy business to make us forget more readily?  Will being hectic help us undo the belief we missed out? That we were cheated?

Forget the fatigue caused by being constantly on alert just trying to stay alive.  Trying to keep our children safe.  Trying to follow all the rules.

It’s a time to take stock, to list hopes for 2023, and cross off the lists from 2022.

The many rules made for us but apparently not enforceable for those in charge.  2022 might have allowed us to break free a little, but there were still a lot of wounds to heal.

Plenty time for a little parental guilt. Did I manage to guide the kids through this catch up year?  Did I pour enough love into them, to ensure they knew they were loved?

Let’s add a little boss guilt. Did I manage to support the staff and champion them in their choices and goals?  Did I manage to convince my frazzled mental health it no longer needed to run on fumes and it could now catch its breath, pause and heal a little?

Did I remember to thank my medical team for keeping me safe?  I know I thanked my pills for working, every single time I took them.  Amidst all these doubts, amongst all the chaos I needed to find some peace, find some quiet.

Finishing the family list

Turning to the familiar always brings me comfort and joy so that’s what I did.  If you had the misfortune to bump into us during the last week of 2022, I apologise for dashing by.

We brought out our annual ‘family list’ and set to finishing it.  With gusto.  Our lists written every year on December 27 with the intention of trying new things and having mini adventures.  Revisited a year later, giving only four days to tick off our missed goals.

Scores on the doors.  The whole family list had 17 on it.  We collectively managed nine leaving six to go.  Individual lists next.

The mister 9/16. Biggest kid 8/16.  Middle kid 7/14. Smallest kid 8/14. Me 11/19.  An average of 54%.  Hardly inspirational so time to improve on it, so as not to be embarrassed by our poor efforts.

Grudgingly, I had to accept I was unlikely to loose five stone in four days or learn conversational Spanish. But I could stop killing my plants, or at least sneakily buy new ones.

What lies ahead?

What were our 2022 highlights? What did we love enough to want to do again?

We’ve done this for 10 years now and I LOVE will be full this year.

We accidentally made our own annual tradition by writing on napkins during a pizza dinner a decade ago.  It’s always nice to look back on how the year has gone.

Do you believe that luck exists?  I do.  But the chance of its existence exponentially increases by choosing to share, support, connect, promote and raise others up.

By being selective over people I spend time with.  By surrounding myself with people who pour into my cup as much as I pour into theirs.  THIS is how things are accomplished.  THIS is how love and joy are brought to my table.

So in 2023, let’s be wise to whom we give our love and energy to.  As well as pouring love into everything you do, but remember to pour it into yourself too.

Alongside a cocktail or two.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…
Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather, on a day without snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Looking to Bishop Hill from the path. . benarty. Supplied by alan rowan Date; 20/12/2022
WALK THIS WAY: Loch Leven Heritage Trail in Perth and Kinross
Elvis tribute artist Brad Dashwood performed in a blue bejeweled jumpsuit (Jacob King/PA)
It’s Now Or Never for Elvis tribute artists at ‘fierce’ European Championships
Maheni Arthur.
New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community's relationship with Covid-19 vaccine
Fife Coastal Path at Pittenweem. Image: Jack Gillon
50 Gems of Fife: Edinburgh man's new book traces history and heritage of Kingdom's…

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
3
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
4
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
6
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
7
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

More from The Courier

Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.
TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test
Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…
Gianluca Vialli had a hand in Dundee deal to sign Fabrizio Ravanelli.
Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens
Desmond Seward. Image: Birlinn
Pillagers of Scotland's east coast: How The Greatest Viking legacy of late-author Desmond Seward…
Nature Watch: Arctic visitors that call Fraserburgh home
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
Pele was good, but he wasn’t a sub lime footballer
Councillor William Robertson by Loch Leven. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Thomson
Loch Leven toxic algae problems 'clearly getting worse', says councillor
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan is an injury doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.
Ryan McGowan says St Johnstone were dismal v Dundee United and need to get…
Moulin Hotel
Restaurant review: The Moulin Hotel near Pitlochry offers up traditional fare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented