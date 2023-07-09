From milking goats to foraging for ‘wild pizza’, there’s something for everyone at Fodder+Farm on edge of Trossachs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

From milking goats to foraging for ‘wild pizza’, there’s something for everyone at Fodder+Farm on edge of Trossachs

Gartur Stitch Farm, on the edge of the Trossachs, is home to Fodder+Farm, a new collaboration linking food with craft and education.

By Gayle Ritchie
Gayle has a bash at milking Emmylou Harris - under the watchful eye of 'goat wrangler' Kevin Harris. Picture: Kat Goldin.
Gayle has a bash at milking Emmylou Harris - under the watchful eye of 'goat wrangler' Kevin Harris. Picture: Kat Goldin.

It’s not often you get the chance to milk a goat named Emmylou Harris – but if you head to Gartur Stitch Farm, it might just be your lucky day.

Turns out my technique is pretty terrible, despite having briefly worked on a dairy farm in my late teens.

Emmylou’s precious milk squirts everywhere BUT the dedicated pail as I clumsily have a bash.

Luckily, goat wrangler Kevin Harrison is on hand to help. He deftly coaxes the milk down into the bucket, with not a drop spilled.

I’m at the launch of Fodder+Farm, a new collaboration between private chef Lucy Pattinson and smallholders Kat Goldin and Kevin Harrison, who run Gartur Stitch Farm near Port of Menteith.

Holistic experience

By joining forces, they hope to offer a holistic experience that not only tantalises taste buds but educates and empowers people to make conscious choices about their food and its environmental impact.

So while guests are getting stuck into fun activities – open fire cooking workshops, foraging walks, botanical printing, cheese and sourdough making, goat milking, and much more – they’ll learn about the entire food journey, from farm to fork.

My afternoon starts with coffee, nettle cake and wildflower cookies made by Kat – absolutely scrumptious. Then we’re off to meet some goats.

Meet the goats

There’s Dolly Parton, Woody Guthrie, Smokey Robinson and Dusty Springfield, to name but a few!

“They’re very smart, social creatures,” says Kevin, stroking Woody’s coat.

“They’re fantastic fermentation machines. They turn the most unappealing nettles, thistles – and Kat’s dahlias – into beautiful milk and manure. You can turn the milk into halloumi and soap, too.”

Gayle bonds with some of the goats. Picture: Kat Goldin.

Kevin then demonstrates a few milking techniques, describing the most basic in terms of icing a cup cake. Despite his instructions, I still manage to mess it up. Poor Emmylou!

Kevin shows Gayle the (milking) ropes. Picture: Kat Goldin.

Whirlwind tour

Our whirlwind tour then takes us on a walk with the goats, plus Thorn the sheep, Loretta the kunekune pig, and the majestic and very vocal David Bowie the peacock!

The farm is on 4,500-acre Cardross Estate, and run by Alastair Orr Ewing and his family. Alastair’s keen to show us the gorgeous new glamping pods which command epic views of Ben Lomond.

“Sitting here toasting marshmallow by the fire as darkness falls is an experience not to be missed!” he enthuses.

One of the glamping pods as darkness falls.

Back at base, Kat and Kevin take us into an old barn they’ve converted – beautifully – although swallows are still nesting in it.

This is where they hold workshops, plus there’s a gorgeous exhibition running, with botanical prints by Jane Lindsey of Snapdragon Life.

Botanical printing workshop

Jane is here today, and keen to show us how to botanically print using her heat press.

There’s rosebay willowherb, dogwood, and sweet cicely to choose from. I keep my design simple by only selecting three leaves.

Jayne helps Gayle select some flowers for printing. Picture: Kat Goldin.

It’s then a case of shunting it into the press, and waiting. It only takes a few minutes, and the results are gorgeous, with crystal clear prints and eye-catching natural colours.

Jane Lindsey of Snapdragon Life unveiling her botanical print.

Open fire cooking

Meanwhile, outside, chef Lucy, who runs The Fodderation, is happily slaving away over an open fire, smoking and grilling venison, and topping sourdough bruscettas with courgettes, peppers and nettle salsa.

Lucy, a passionate advocate for local food and sustainability, explains what drives her is “adventure cooking”.

“There’s nothing better than food that connects people to the land,” she beams.

“It’s been magical to collaborate with local farmers, growers and artisans to create menus and events at Gartur that feed your soul and light the fire in your belly.

Lucy producing some mouth-watering bruschettas. Picture: Kat Goldin.

“If I can explain where food comes from and how it ends up on your plate – and add in some fire and whisky – that makes my day.

“Kat grows an incredible amount of food and knows so much about foraging. It’s about bringing all this together in an incredibly magical place.”

Wild pizza and cocktails

Then it’s the moment we’ve been waiting for – wild pizza and cocktails! The pizzas use Kat’s famous sourdough, and they’re topped with venison and home-grown vegetables and flowers. Yum!

It’s an epic place to spend an afternoon, or, even better, a few days. And if you stay in one of the glamping pods, you can do just that.

Stunning views across the hills – from one of the estate’s six glamping pods.

Glamping pods

The luxury pods, run by Further Space, offer a fantastic space for two adults and two kids, with a pull-down double bed and integrated bunk beds. They look out onto the Fintry Hills, Campsie Fells, and of course, Ben Lomond.

Each pod features an expansive glazed entrance, coffee dock, shower room, and somewhere to sit and relax, plus electric, running water, mini fridge and heating.

Views from one of the pods.

A night’s supply of firewood is included, plus you can bolt on extras including marshmallows, firelighters and kindling, a continental breakfast, BBQ pack and even a chilled bottle of prosecco.

Welcoming, homely place

Gartur is a welcoming, homely place with a healthy mix of chaos, creativity and professionalism thrown in – and both Kat and Kevin freely admit the chaos bit!

Spend time here and you’ll learn about the landscape and regenerative farming and what Kat and Kevin, a busy couple with four kids, are planning for the next stage of their whirlwind agritourism journey.

There are workshops galore in the old barn. Picture: Kat Goldin.

Take time to wander around and you never know what you might find. I followed the mesmerising tinkle of bells and found a group of goats guzzling wildflowers and trees in a meadow. If you fancy a wee swim, there are myriad options, with Lake of Menteith four miles away, and secret spots Kat and Kevin will surely share with you.

You’re likely to meet the many goats of Gartur Stitch Farm!
  • For the past nine years, Kat and Kevin have run Gartur Stitch Farm, an education-led smallholding on the Cardross Estate that specialises in craft and food. Their mission is to reconnect people with where their food comes from.
  • Lucy Pattinson of The Fodderation has cheffed across the country – from fine dining and tasting menus in cities, to lodges, estates and castles across the Highlands.
  • Lucy, Kat, and Kevin created Fodder+Farm as a platform for people to connect with their food, the land, and each other – and to inspire a new generation of conscious food and craft lovers passionate about sustainability. For more details see fodderandfarm.com
  • Cardross Estate has various self-catering options, from cosy cottages to glamping pods. cardrossestate.com

More from The Courier

Ginger Gairdner: What's the best gardening magazine for advice?
Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.
Dundee tennis starlet Charlie Robertson shines in first round at Wimbledon
Tony Docherty ahead of Fleetwood Town friendly. Image: David Young.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Luke McCowan 'brilliance', team ethic and injury issues after…
Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as…
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side's win in Stirling
Declan Glass in action for Queen of the South
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala
Emergency services called to incident on Skebo Court in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services descend on Dunfermline street after woman spotted on roof
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy
Missing Dundee teenager, Lainey Harvey, has been found safe and well. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Dundee teenager, 15, traced safe and well by police