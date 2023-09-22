Your weekend: Your Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your weekend: Your Courier

By gracemccandlish
Post Thumbnail

The Courier newspaper launches bumper new Saturday Weekend newspaper, centred around content that you want.

What are you up to this weekend? Dinner with friends? Spending quality time with your family? Or are you simply looking forward to some ‘me-time’ to help you reset your body and mind?

We know how precious your weekends are which is why we are delighted to bring you a new revamped Courier Weekend newspaper, available each Saturday.

Packed with over 150 pages, Your Weekend: Your Courier Weekend edition, is dedicated to everything that matters most to you.

Delve into captivating interviews and thought-provoking discussions, read about amazing local heroes, incredible health journeys and inspirational families, and discover the very best ways to spend downtime in your area.

Explore some of our exciting new content below:

Your Health

Carl Garner, 51, with the scooter which saved his life after a crash. Tests revealed he had bladder cancer.
Carl Garner, 51, with the scooter which saved his life after an accident revealed he had bladder cancer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Your Family

The Mudie family, who have two-year-old triplets. Mum is Lois Cathro and dad Craig Mudie. Picture shows; Craig Mudie and Lois Cathro with their triplets l to r, Myles, Archie and Oliver. Saturday 2nd September, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Your Food and Drink 

A 22-year-old man in a white tshirt in front of two signs saying Foster's Farm Shop and Cafe and Owen's Angus Jams.
Owen Foster, owner of Owen’s Angus Jams and Foster’s Farm Shop and Cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Your Memories

The Beatles playing it for laughs in the Council Chambers in City Square in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

Plus, dive into our delicious new Food & Drink magazine, where our foodie experts will be bringing you mouth-watering recipes, advice on where to eat, and celebrating our region’s most talented chefs and producers.

And that’s not all – we’ve also got a treasure trove of leisure ideas to help you make the most of the time with your family and friends. Whatever you have planned, don’t start your weekend without us.

It’s all waiting for you in your must-have WEEKEND paper, exclusively in The Courier Weekend, on sale from Saturday 30th September.

A message from the editor, David Clegg

I am delighted to unveil the new and improved edition of The Courier Weekend. We have been working hard behind the scenes for months to bring you an enhanced reading experience that is brimming with local content and exciting additions. Our relaunch includes the introduction of the beautifully designed Courier Magazine, a delectable Courier Food & Drink supplement, as well as a redesigned Courier Farming pullout.

David Clegg, Editor of The Courier.
David Clegg, Editor of The Courier.

We have listened to your feedback and have responded by adding even more features and articles that we know you will love. We’ll be covering what matters most to you – Your Health, Your Family, Your Hometown, Your Memories. With compelling reads about amazing local heroes, incredible real-life health journeys and inspirational families.

While we are excited to introduce these new additions to our weekend edition, our commitment to delivering high-quality local content remains unchanged. You can still expect the best news coverage, comprehensive sports reports, engaging features, and the latest lifestyle trends that you have come to rely on from The Courier.

The Courier has always been a reflection of its community, and with this relaunch, we aim to bring you even closer to the heart of Tayside, Fife and Perth. Look out for the new Courier Weekend edition when it launches on Saturday 30th September.

We value your feedback and would love to hear your thoughts on the changes we have made.

Thank you for supporting The Courier.

Best regards,

David Clegg
Editor, The Courier

