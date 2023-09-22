The Courier newspaper launches bumper new Saturday Weekend newspaper, centred around content that you want.

What are you up to this weekend? Dinner with friends? Spending quality time with your family? Or are you simply looking forward to some ‘me-time’ to help you reset your body and mind?

We know how precious your weekends are which is why we are delighted to bring you a new revamped Courier Weekend newspaper, available each Saturday.

Packed with over 150 pages, Your Weekend: Your Courier Weekend edition, is dedicated to everything that matters most to you.

Delve into captivating interviews and thought-provoking discussions, read about amazing local heroes, incredible health journeys and inspirational families, and discover the very best ways to spend downtime in your area.

Explore some of our exciting new content below:

Your Health

Your Family

Your Food and Drink

Your Memories

Plus, dive into our delicious new Food & Drink magazine, where our foodie experts will be bringing you mouth-watering recipes, advice on where to eat, and celebrating our region’s most talented chefs and producers.

And that’s not all – we’ve also got a treasure trove of leisure ideas to help you make the most of the time with your family and friends. Whatever you have planned, don’t start your weekend without us.

It’s all waiting for you in your must-have WEEKEND paper, exclusively in The Courier Weekend, on sale from Saturday 30th September.

A message from the editor, David Clegg

I am delighted to unveil the new and improved edition of The Courier Weekend. We have been working hard behind the scenes for months to bring you an enhanced reading experience that is brimming with local content and exciting additions. Our relaunch includes the introduction of the beautifully designed Courier Magazine, a delectable Courier Food & Drink supplement, as well as a redesigned Courier Farming pullout.

We have listened to your feedback and have responded by adding even more features and articles that we know you will love. We’ll be covering what matters most to you – Your Health, Your Family, Your Hometown, Your Memories. With compelling reads about amazing local heroes, incredible real-life health journeys and inspirational families.

While we are excited to introduce these new additions to our weekend edition, our commitment to delivering high-quality local content remains unchanged. You can still expect the best news coverage, comprehensive sports reports, engaging features, and the latest lifestyle trends that you have come to rely on from The Courier.

The Courier has always been a reflection of its community, and with this relaunch, we aim to bring you even closer to the heart of Tayside, Fife and Perth. Look out for the new Courier Weekend edition when it launches on Saturday 30th September.

We value your feedback and would love to hear your thoughts on the changes we have made.

Thank you for supporting The Courier.

Best regards,

David Clegg

Editor, The Courier