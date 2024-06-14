My Dundee Pride: My child told me they were questioning their gender – so I took them to Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Dundee Pride: My child told me they were questioning their gender – so I took them to Pride

Dundee mum Danielle, 35, is a third sector social worker who hails from Georgia, US. Last year, she took her young family to Pride for the first time after her eldest child confessed they were questioning their gender. This is her story.

Dundee mum Danielle with her child Ash, 11, at Dundee Pride 2023. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

I am mum to two kiddos, aged 11 and nine. They live in the US with their dad and spend summers here in Dundee with me.

My 11-year-old, Ash, is gender-questioning and queer of some variety, depending on where we land on the gender of the day.

I am bisexual myself, in a straight relationship just now and obviously was with my children’s father as well, but I’ve had queer relationships in between.

My children have seen these relationships, and we have several family members who are in the community – a gay couple, a lesbian couple, a trans uncle, so this has not ever been something strange for my kids.

Danielle is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community herself. Image: Supplied.

As they’ve grown and had questions, they’ve come to me.

Ash started their period quite young so they started puberty a bit earlier, and about a year ago they said: ‘I don’t know that I feel like I’m a girl, I think I might be a boy or somewhere in between.’

I said: ‘Cool, you can let me know how you feel day by day’. So that’s where we are now, and most of the time it’s they/them pronouns.

Pride ‘didn’t feel safe’ in the states

Last year we went to Dundee Pride and it was Ash’s first one.

In the US, Pride didn’t feel safe so they’ve never been. I’ve been to Atlanta Pride and there’s a really heavy cop presence, it’s really quite unpredictable.

Danielle’s child Ash and their younger brother posing with a volunteer at the 2023 Dundee Pride event. Image: Supplied.

But last year, we went to both days at Dundee and both kids loved it. There was face painting, we made Lush bath bombs, there was music, drag performance, the Makaton choir performance.

And they had so much exposure not just to other people living their truth but also to different lived experiences.

I work in the charity sector in disability, so seeing the Makaton choir and those experience represented as part of a Pride celebration was really powerful, both for me and for them.

The Sing it, Sign It Makaton Choir performed on the main stage at Dundee Pride 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It was also incredibly comfortable. The volunteers were really thoughtful, giving out flags and blow-up microphones. People were really engaged and happy to chat to the kids.

It was absolutely a family space and a space for anybody who showed up to be there.

‘My favourite part was the music’ – Ash, age 11

Ahead of this year’s Dundee Pride event, Ash shared their favourite memories from last year:

Going to my first Pride was amazing. I felt very safe and valid. Everyone there was very supportive and kind.

There were so many good people and it was awesome.

Ash had an ‘awesome’ time at Dundee Pride in 2023. Image: Supplied.

My favourite part was definitely the Pride music they played on the stage because it made me feel a lot safer when I knew that there were other people who understood me and were similar to me.

That first time was amazing and I’m excited to feel safe and comfortable with people like me again this year.

Dundee Pride takes place on June 15-16 2024. Tickets are free and can be booked via the organisation’s website.

