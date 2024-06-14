Fife Council sickness levels reach record high amid growing pressure on staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council sickness levels reach record high amid growing pressure on staff

The local authority has now set up an attendance support unit to help struggling workers.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council has set up a £128,000 attendance support unit to tackle rising sickness absence.
Fife Council has set up a £128,000 attendance support unit to tackle rising sickness absence.

Fife Council sickness rates are among the worst in Scotland, with staff absences now at record levels.

The local authority paid out £21 million in sick pay to workers who were off for an average of 13.2 days each in 2021-22.

However, absence rates worsened the following year, spiking at an average of 14.9 days – and they’re still rising.

Fife Council is tackling sickness absence among staff.

Sickness among teachers – traditionally lower than other council employees – is also at its highest ever level.

Head of HR Sharon McKenzie said 25% of teacher absences were related to mental health and stress.

Overall, Fife now sits second bottom of a league table of Scotland’s 32 councils.

And in a bid to tackle the issue, it has set up a special attendance support unit (ASU) at the cost of £128,000.

The aim is to provide support to staff who are unwell and help them get back to work more quickly.

Growing pressure on Fife Council staff impacts absences

Ms McKenzie said the rising sickness rate comes at a time of growing pressures on staff.

Financial belt-tightening, increasing demand on services and staff absences are all taking their toll, she said.

And she added NHS treatment backlogs and increased infections following the pandemic have impacted long-term absences.

“Musculoskeletal issues and stress feature across all parts of the organisation, ” she said.

Fife Council is doing everything it can to support struggling staff, she added.

And it is also analysing the approach taken by other local authorities.

“Attendance and wellbeing is not just part of the agenda for Fife, it’s high on the agenda for every council in Scotland,” Ms McKenzie said.

“Some councils are doing as badly as we are and the differences between councils are actually quite small.”

Taking a preventative approach

The Fife ASU began work last week and is looking at taking a consistent approach to illness across the organisation.

Action already being taken includes referrals to counselling and physiotherapy.

Some Fife Council employees are being offered physiotherapy as a preventative approach.

And a physical health and wellbeing trial with Fife Sport and Leisure Trust is being introduced.

“We’re trying to be proactive and have a preventative approach so managers and supervisors are able to spot individuals who may be struggling,” Ms McKenzie said.

“We’re trying to head off problems before they emerge, making sure we follow through when someone remains off sick and supporting them back to work.

“Obviously we’re making a significant investment in the ASU and we’ll continue to keep an eye on how that settles down over the first six months.”

