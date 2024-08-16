4 mobility shops in Scotland to empower your independence

Scotland is home to several trusted mobility shops that offer a wide range of products, expert advice and personalised services to meet your unique needs. Whether you’re in search of an adapted car, electric bed or daily living aids, these local businesses have you covered.

Glenmore Mobility

“For advice you can trust”

Glenmore Mobility is a family-run business established in the 1980’s, with an emphasis on quality products, expert knowledge and advice you can trust. Initially having a shop in Edinburgh, its expanding customer base has meant expansion into its new warehouse in Bathgate was essential.

Glenmore Mobility shop carries a huge range of mobility and disability products, as well as a full range of electric riser chairs and beds. It offers a FREE assessment of your mobility needs either in its showrooms or in your own home. It also offers demonstrations in nursing homes and care homes.

Being a local company means Glenmore Mobility is able to cover eastern and central Scotland and offer a personal service tailored to your individual needs. Whether you’re looking to reclaim your freedom and independence with a mobility scooter, looking for an electric riser or bed to help with your needs around the home, or simply looking for an aid to help with daily living, Glenmore has everything you need to enable you to live life to the full.

Your Ford Centre in Kirkcaldy and Cupar

“Ford motability specialists”

Motability is a national charity helping disabled people, their families and carers become mobile. Ford were one of the founding manufacturers and continue to offer strong deals to Motability customers from Your Ford Centre in Kirkcaldy and Cupar.

Your Ford Centre knows that having a car can give you the freedom of independence. Ford Mobility can also provide you with real freedom of choice, with an extensive range of award-winning cars that deliver versatility without compromising on performance, drivability or style.

Your Ford Centre can help you choose the car to suit you best. It is important you experience its cars first-hand, and Your Ford Centre can arrange either an accompanied test drive, or a test ride if you’re going to be the passenger. It can also organise home visits.

The dedicated Motability specialists will be able to answer any questions you may have either about the Motability scheme or any of the models to make sure you find the vehicle that is best for you.

Pop into one of the showrooms in Kirkcaldy or Cupar (Dundee will also be opening soon) or visit the Your Ford Centre website.

SES Mobility Montrose

“Helping you stay independent”

SES Mobility Ltd is an established family run business which has been operating in Montrose since 2003. It has built up a vast knowledge of its products and its showroom is well stocked with all types of mobility aids to ensure people can stay as independent for as long as possible.

At SES Mobility you will find a range of mobility scooters from the small boot scooters designed for fitting into cars easily to the large class three road worthy scooters. It stocks powerchairs and has a large variety of manual wheelchairs and a large range of three and four wheeled walkers to choose from.

Visit the showroom and find the rise recline chair that’s best for you. There are models to suit everyone and delivery and set up can be done in a matter of days on all of its stock chairs.

SES Mobility shop are also Cosyfeet stockists! Wide fitting shoes, slippers and socks galore. A full range of specialist footwear.

It can supply electric beds and stock a large range of bathroom aids such as toilet frames and shower stools as well as lots of living aids to help in everyday activities. Stairlifts can also be fitted on a very quick turnaround.

SES Mobility offer friendly, helpful and professional advice on all aspects of living independently. Visit the showroom at 116 High Street, Montrose, DD10 8JE for advice or a look around to see what devices could make your or a loved one’s life easier.

If you have any questions just give call 01674 671818 and the team will be happy to answer your questions. Alternatively, you can browse the SES Mobility range online.

Fisken Motor Group: Motability

“It’s easy with motability! You choose the car, we do the rest.”

If you receive the higher rate mobility component of the disability living allowance or the war pensioners’ mobility supplement, getting a new Kia is easier and more affordable than ever. Through Motability, you simply turn part or all of your allowance into the car of your choice.

No waiting lists. No credit checks. No assessments required.

95% of customers choose contract hire giving you:

A new car of your choice every three years

Insurance and personal accident cover

Servicing and maintenance​

Full breakdown assistance from RAC

Free replacement tyres fitted by Kwik-Fit

Window or windscreen replacement at no extra cost.​

A worry-free policy continues right to the end of your three-year contract with a seamless transfer to your new car. What’s more, you can choose almost any vehicle from the Kia range.

Some customers may prefer to buy their own new or used car, in which case the hire purchase scheme might be for you. If you choose hire purchase you will be responsible for organising and paying for comprehensive insurance, breakdown recovery, servicing and repairs.

For help in making the right choice for you just call one of the experienced motability specialists who will be only to happy to help on 01307 462 198 or visit the Fiskens motability website.