How Netflix is helping Dunblane’s glassblower keep her craft alive

It sounds unlikely but, thanks to Netflix, the art of glassblowing is more popular than ever.

For Dunblane’s Elin Isaksson, one of only a handful of glassblowers left in Scotland, it’s an encouraging development.

From her home studio, she produces handblown house decor, glasses, vases and more.

The 47-year-old also runs classes, where she teaches budding glassblowers how to make paperweights and drinking glasses.

These grew in popularity after Blown Away – a reality TV show about glassblowing – was released on streaming service Netflix.

Elin said: “There’s about 300 people on my wait list, so if I send out new dates, they’re literally, in 24 hours, gone.”

Already this year, Elin has been chosen to create trophies for the Scottish Album of the Year Award, commissioned to supply the gift shop at the Scottish Parliament, and will be part of a female glass artist group show in California.

The mum-of-one, who is originally from Sweden, learnt the art form in the country’s Kingdom of Crystal area, famed for its handblown glass.

‘It’s hard work – and expensive’

Her training began at the Orrefors Glass School, and she began studying at Edinburgh College of Art in 2001, where she met her husband.

After opening her first studio in Alloa in 2010, Elin relocated to Dunblane, where she has been based ever since.

Despite her success, Elin admits there are challenges to being a modern-day glassblower, particularly when it comes to cost.

“It’s hard because of the rise in electricity and gas in the last few years,” she says.

“You just have to do many things. I supply galleries, sell online, I sell on-site.”

Elin also takes commissions, notably having worked with the National Musuem of Scotland and investment company Abrdn.

‘You’re not really thinking, just doing’

Elin describes working with glass as “intense”.

“It’s not like any other material where you could put it down, think and have a coffee, come back,” she explains.

“When you’re making something, you have to keep going until it’s finished because the glass is cooling down.

“When you’re making, you’re not really thinking, you’re just doing. It’s quite good – kind of therapeutic.”

When it comes to producing her artwork, Elin has to be organised.

For the pieces she can’t make alone, she has assistants who travel to Dunblane to help her.

Her furnace stays on for a month at a time, and she works six days a week to ensure everything is on track.

Last year, North Lands Creative glass studio in the Caithness village of Lybster ceased trading, and Bridge of Allan-based Angels’ Share Glass shut down in May.

But, while Scottish glass producers are declining, Elin is hopeful about the future.

“It’s hard work and it’s expensive, but I really love what I do,” she says.

