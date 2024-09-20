How Netflix is helping Dunblane’s glassblower keep her craft alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Netflix is helping Dunblane’s glassblower keep her craft alive

Glassblower Elin Isaksson has gone from strength to strength since establishing her Dunblane studio five years ago.

Elin Isaksson with one of her handmade vases. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

It sounds unlikely but, thanks to Netflix, the art of glassblowing is more popular than ever.

For Dunblane’s Elin Isaksson, one of only a handful of glassblowers left in Scotland, it’s an encouraging development.

From her home studio, she produces handblown house decor, glasses, vases and more.

The 47-year-old also runs classes, where she teaches budding glassblowers how to make paperweights and drinking glasses.

These grew in popularity after Blown Away – a reality TV show about glassblowing – was released on streaming service Netflix.

Elin said: “There’s about 300 people on my wait list, so if I send out new dates, they’re literally, in 24 hours, gone.”

Elin Isaksson is one of Scotland’s last glassblowers. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

Already this year, Elin has been chosen to create trophies for the Scottish Album of the Year Award, commissioned to supply the gift shop at the Scottish Parliament, and will be part of a female glass artist group show in California.

The mum-of-one, who is originally from Sweden, learnt the art form in the country’s Kingdom of Crystal area, famed for its handblown glass.

‘It’s hard work – and expensive’

Her training began at the Orrefors Glass School, and she began studying at Edinburgh College of Art in 2001, where she met her husband.

After opening her first studio in Alloa in 2010, Elin relocated to Dunblane, where she has been based ever since.

Elin working with glass at her home studio in Dunblane. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Despite her success, Elin admits there are challenges to being a modern-day glassblower, particularly when it comes to cost.

“It’s hard because of the rise in electricity and gas in the last few years,” she says.

“You just have to do many things. I supply galleries, sell online, I sell on-site.”

Elin also takes commissions, notably having worked with the National Musuem of Scotland and investment company Abrdn.

‘You’re not really thinking, just doing’

Elin describes working with glass as “intense”.

“It’s not like any other material where you could put it down, think and have a coffee, come back,” she explains.

Elin blowing glass – a process she describes as ‘intense’. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

“When you’re making something, you have to keep going until it’s finished because the glass is cooling down.

“When you’re making, you’re not really thinking, you’re just doing. It’s quite good – kind of therapeutic.”

When it comes to producing her artwork, Elin has to be organised.

For the pieces she can’t make alone, she has assistants who travel to Dunblane to help her.

Some of Elin’s pieces on display at her Dunblane studio. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

Her furnace stays on for a month at a time, and she works six days a week to ensure everything is on track.

Last year, North Lands Creative glass studio in the Caithness village of Lybster ceased trading, and Bridge of Allan-based Angels’ Share Glass shut down in May.

But, while Scottish glass producers are declining, Elin is hopeful about the future.

“It’s hard work and it’s expensive, but I really love what I do,” she says.

Conversation