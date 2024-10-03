Meet the Broughty Ferry mum and son duo who save lives at sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Meet the Broughty Ferry mum and son duo who save lives at sea

Fiona Johnston, 64, and her son Craig, 34, have responded to thousands of emergencies as life boat crew for the RNLI.

Fiona and Craig Johnston have responded to countless incidents with Broughty Ferry RNLI. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fiona and Craig Johnston have responded to countless incidents with Broughty Ferry RNLI. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

“As soon as the pager goes, the adrenaline kicks in and off you go,” says 34-year-old Craig Johnston.

His mum Fiona, 64, nods. “You could be in a deep sleep, then the pager goes off, and that’s it – you get dressed and you get down to the station.”

She estimates she can get to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station from her home (she lives one mile away) in about three minutes (by car – I check).

Craig, who lives in Monifeith with his partner and two-year-old daughter, is never far behind her.

Becoming the first woman to volunteer with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew

I am speaking to the pair in the cosy staff room at the station, which overlooks the glistening Tay River.

Sipping on a cold beer (Craig) and playing with her granddaughter (Fiona) they look right at home.

This makes sense, considering Fiona has been with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for 28 years, while Craig followed her lead 17 years ago.

Fiona was the first woman to volunteer for the station.

She also holds the title of oldest crew member at the station (an accolade she is less keen to promote).

Fiona was the first woman to volunteer with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The retired shop assistant, whose dad taught her to sail as a child, has “always been involved with the river”.

Her love of the water grew when she moved from Tayport to Broughty Ferry and joined the Yacht Club.

After gaining experience on dinghies, yachts and safety boats, joining the Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat crew was simply the “next step”.

It is a skill she and her husband passed on to Craig and his sister, Claire.

Mum and son share a love of the sea

“Craig has been involved with boats since he was about two years old,” she says.

“He used to sit between my knees on the safety boats and hold on to the steering wheel.

“So he’s grown up doing that.

“He used to sail little topper sailing dinghies – and power boats are his hobby now”.

“I like speed,” Craig interjects with a smile.

As a marine operative at Forth Ports in Dundee, he practically lives on the water.

Craig and Fiona share a love of the sea. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

This explains why Fiona bursts out laughing when I ask if she ever worries about him at sea.

“No, I’ve never worried about him. I know what he is capable of.”

In fact, she was the one who encouraged him to join the station when he was just 17.

Craig recalls: “As soon as I got my driver’s licence, I was told to get down here.

“And that was me – chapping on the door.”

Generations of same family wiped out in Arbroath lifeboat tragedy

In some stations – there are 238 RNLI lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland – a tradition is followed whereby members of the same family do not attend the same call out.

This is for fear of wiping out two generations of the same family.

Indeed, many will recall the Arbroath lifeboat disaster of 1953, which claimed the lives of six crew members.

The victims included two brothers, Charles and David Cargill, aged 28 and 29.

The oldest crew member was 63-year-old Harry Swankie, who died alongside his nephew William Swankie, aged 30.

Craig has been sailing since he was two years old. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But it’s not a rule followed at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station, which responds to incidents across Tayside and Fife, from Perth all the way to St Andrews.

Up until recently, there were three parent-child duos on the team.

A pair of cousins also volunteer at the station.

Fiona and Craig have handled thousands of emergencies together over the years.

Mum and son ‘respond to anything and everything’

They assist with “anything and everything”, Craig says, including stranded paddleboarders, yachts, jet skis and speed boats.

Last month, it was a missing dog in the Errol area.

“If a dog falls in the water then the owner tends to follow,” Craig says.

“So, sometimes it’s safer to just launch the boats and go and try and get the dog before the owners go in.

“Thankfully the dog managed to free itself before we arrived.”

Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station is one of the busiest in the UK. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But whatever the incident is, they rely on each other’s skills, bouncing ideas back and forth during rescues.

Fiona says: “If it is looking for a missing person in the water, then the more heads put together, the better.

“If I get stuck with something, then Craig will probably know the answer – and vice versa.

“We bounce ideas off one another.”

Search of the Tay
Broughty Ferry RNLI all-weather lifeboat.

Some incidents are more challenging than others – particularly the late-night ones.

“Our visibility is restricted at night because we’ve only got two searchlights,” Fiona explains.

“It’s hard to find somebody in the water because all you can see is just their head and maybe a bit of their shoulders – that’s it.”

This is made more difficult when people are wearing dark colours – as is often the case.

Fiona says: “It would be great if more people went sailing and out on jet bikes wearing bright colours, carrying a torch, flares, a whistle and some form of communication – even a mobile phone.

“That would really help to pinpoint the person in the water.”

Quiet summer for Broughty Ferry RNLI as number of incidents drops

Thankfully, the pair have enjoyed a quieter summer than usual, with a reduction in call outs compared to previous years.

In 2023, Broughty Ferry RNLI launched 121 times. Figures are yet to be released for 2024.

Fiona says: “There has not been as many incidents.

“The Broughty Ferry castle rocks used to be a famous one for getting cut off by the tide, but we’re not doing that so much now.”

Fiona and Craig ‘bounce ideas off one another’ on the water. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Similarly, there has been a drop in the number of call outs to the sand banks near Abertay sands, where seal watchers were once frequently left in the lurch by rising waters.

Why do they think this is?

Craig says: “Water safety stuff is pushed nowadays, giving more education to people.

“So that is helping.”

‘We trust each other’

Despite the unpredictable nature of their work, trust—both in each other and their equipment—remains at the core of what they do.

“We trust the boat. We trust each other,” Fiona says.

“You don’t think about the weather.

“If it’s really bad out there – you strap yourself in your seat.

“You just get on and do the job.”

  • Is your family a little bit different? Email poppy.watson@dcthomson.co.uk to share your story 

Conversation