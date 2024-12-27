Why Fife’s first male midwife swapped dreams of becoming a footballer for babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Why Fife’s first male midwife swapped dreams of becoming a footballer for babies

Andrew Symon, a senior lecturer at Dundee University, became a midwife in 1986 - just 10 years after men were permitted to train in the profession.

In summary:
  • Andrew Symon became Fife’s first male midwife in 1986, inspired by his early work in a maternity clinic and entering a profession where less than 1% of UK midwives are men.
  • Beyond midwifery, he’s a senior lecturer, researcher, and author of children’s books, including the Shian Quest Trilogy and Columba’s Travels.
  • Midwifery has brought Andrew profound fulfilment, international opportunities, and personal milestones, despite the emotional challenges of the role.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Andrew Symon became Fife's first male midwife in 1986. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Andrew Symon became Fife's first male midwife in 1986. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

It has been nearly 40 years since Andrew Symon became the first male midwife in Fife, in his words, “by accident”.

After leaving high school with no career prospects in 1979, he became a porter in a maternity clinic in London, where he “basically just did whatever needed to be done”.

And it was here that the midwives took the teenager under their wing.

The 62-year-old recalls: “The midwives would say, ‘oh, come and see this – this is interesting’.

“I witnessed lots of births.

“I really don’t think it would happen today – there’s much more respect and privacy for women in labour.

“But I’m afraid it wasn’t the case in 1979, when lots of people and gangs of students were invited to witness babies being born.

“But the upshot of it was that I saw an awful lot of what the midwives were doing – and I thought it was fascinating.”

Andrew became a midwife in 1986 – just 10 years after men were permitted to train in the profession. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Andrew decided to become a midwife.

Men had only been permitted to train in the profession following the Sex Discrimination Act of 1976, which aimed to give women more opportunities to enter the workforce.

Andrew enrolled at Forth Valley Midwifery School in Stirling – one of two experimental training programmes in the UK which were accepting male applicants.

He was one of two men in his class of 12.

“There had been a steady trickle of men coming through before me.”

Becoming the first male midwife in Fife

“So in a sense, the ice had been broken by them coming along and showing that they could do it and that it was acceptable – that it wasn’t going to offend people.”

But he went on to break new ground in Fife – where he became the first male midwife after accepting a job at the now-closed Forth Park Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

It was a little different to his childhood dream of becoming a footballer.

How did Andrew’s family react when he told them his plans?

“They were surprised because it is a surprising thing to do – because it’s unusual,” he says.

“But once they realised that I was serious about it and committed to it, and I showed that I could do it, then, yes, they were very supportive.”

And it was certainly no flash in the pan.

Andrew with triplets he delivered in Kenya in 1987, where he worked as a midwife for one year. Image: Andrew Symon

Since then, he has worked in hospitals across Scotland and abroad, completed a PhD on clinical negligence litigation and published multiple papers on maternity care.

He joined Dundee University as a midwifery educator and researcher in 2001 and is now a senior lecturer in its school of health sciences.

The dad-of-two, who lives in Perth, has even turned his hand to writing children’s fiction and is the author of the popular fantasy Shian Quest Trilogy.

He recently published his fourth children’s novel, Columba’s Travels, which shares the adventures of the revered monk and his missionary companions as they spread the gospel across Scotland.

Midwifery will ‘always be female-dominated’

Less than 1% of registered midwives in the UK are men.

Andrew does not see this changing any time soon.

He says: “It’s very female-dominated – that’s never going to change.

“The number of men in it is always going to be a very small minority.

“But the ones who do it, do it because they care and they really want to do it.

“You’ve really got to want to do it completely.”

This is why he doesn’t believe there will ever be any kind of “push” to encourage men to train as midwives. “The men who are interested in it will seek it out”.

Andrew published his latest children’s book, Columba’s Travels, in September. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

While the majority of patients have met Andrew with surprised acceptance over the years – there have been three occasions where mothers have refused to accept his care.

“But in all three cases, it was before they’d met me,” Andrew says. “It wasn’t personal.

“They come in and said they didn’t want to have any male attendants, whether doctors or midwives.

“That’s their prerogative – I don’t have any problem with that.”

In fact, he thinks it is a good thing that more and more women feel confident in asking for the care they want.

Midwifery is ‘not all happy smiling babies’

When I ask what he loves about being a midwife, he lights up.

“Being present at a birth is one of the greatest privileges you can ever have.

“To see a family start or to grow and to be able to help in that process is very rewarding.

“There’s just a warm glow about that. It’s wonderful.”

But he warns prospective midwives that it’s not all “happy smiling babies” as many TV shows like to portray.

“That is most of it – but not all of it.

Andrew has worked at Dundee University since 2001. Image: DC Thomson

“So you have to have the emotional resilience to deal with the really bad bits. Because when it’s bad, it can be very bad.”

The job has also enabled him to travel the world. Just last month, he was in Hong Kong to speak at a midwifery conference.

Perhaps most importantly, it is also to thank for meeting his wife.

He was introduced to Maggie, a medical student, while working in a small mission hospital north of Nairobi in Kenya.

They married in 1992 and went on to have two boys, James, 30 and David, 28.

Andrew with his son Jamie. Image: Andrew Symon

Reflecting on his career, Andrew says: “I was chatting to my older sister just a few weeks ago, and she was saying how she was so pleased that I’d stuck to my guns, even when people said, ‘No, no, no, you’re wrong, do something different’.

“She said: ‘But you knew it was the right decision.’

“And that’s the case. It was the right decision. And it’s been so rewarding.”

  • You can buy Andrew Symon’s newest children’s book, Columba’s Travels: The Seven Sands of Iona, on Amazon.

More from Lifestyle

Kirkcaldy mum Deborah reveals how a photograph led to her bowel cancer diagnosis.
Kirkcaldy mum Deborah reveals how a photograph led to bowel cancer diagnosis
the lawn leading up to a large, modern home with a wraparound balcony
The 10 best Tayside and Fife homes of 2024 picked by our property writer
Eilidh Barbour has been linked to the Matcyh of the Day hotseat
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire's Eilidh Barbour on Match of the Day speculation and plans for 2025
Hunting for a gorgeous Stirlingshire wedding venue? Here are some top tips from an expert. Image: Stephen McCluskey Photography
Wedding photographer's top 5 venues in and around Stirling for stunning pictures
CR0051388, Cheryl Peebles, Auchtermuchty. Christmas Elf Competition Winners. Picture Shows: Christmas Elf Competition Winners, Ruaridh Smiles (7) and sister Aaliyah (8) with Elves Elfis and Evie at home in Auchtermuchty. Tuesday 24th December 2024. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
See Fife family's baking bombsite Santa chose as our Christmas elf competition winner -…
The fish burger with salad and coleslaw and a classic beef burger. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Father and son team bring smash burgers to Cellardyke - I try the fish…
Machair Bakery owners Emily and Francesca Purvis with their delicious cakes and cookies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sisters escape the 9-to-5 to launch Fife’s Machair Bakery - and we test their…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Perth 2 Perth journey Picture shows; Liam Cavanagh lands in Perth, Australia. . Australia. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 30/11/2024
What did backpacker Liam, 41, learn on his madcap adventure from Perth to Perth?
Bobby Schofield, co-owner of MacDonald and Son Butchers in Lochee, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Popular Lochee butcher on family, Lorne sausage and finding love in Broughty Ferry
Nikki Johnston (left) with Robbie and Audrey McLean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife-raised aunt gives Christmas 'gift of life' - selflessly donating a kidney to…

Conversation