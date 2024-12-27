Thousands of untaxed vehicles clamped or impounded across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Thousands of untaxed vehicles clamped or impounded across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Find out how many cars and vans were clamped in your town or postcode in 2024.

By Andrew Robson
A clamped car on Clepington Road in Dundee.
A clamped car on Clepington Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Thousands of untaxed vehicles have been clamped or impounded by the DVLA across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024.

The UK Government agency has carried out enforcement action across the region throughout the year.

Every vehicle registered in the country must be taxed before being used or kept on a public road.

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action and uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

In some cases, the DVLA may impound untaxed vehicles.

More than 2,500 vehicles were clamped across the region between January 1 and November 5 2024.

Vehicles clamped in Dundee

A total of 724 vehicles were clamped during this time in Dundee.

This was a dramatic increase from 459 and 372 in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Action was taken on more than 250 vehicles during a crackdown across the city in April.

The following numbers of cars were clamped in each postcode:

  • DD1 (city centre/Riverside) – 41
  • DD2 (West End/Lochee/Dryburgh/Menzieshill/Charleston/Ardler) – 213
  • DD3 (Hilltown/Kirkton/Downfield/St Mary’s) – 233
  • DD4 (Stobswell/Craigie/Douglas/Fintry/Whitfield) – 171
  • DD5 (Broughty Ferry/Barnhill/Monifieth) – 66
A clamped car on King Street, Broughty Ferry in April.
A clamped car on King Street, Broughty Ferry in April. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Vehicles clamped in Angus

A total of 54 vehicles were clamped in Angus.

This was down from 232 in the previous year.

During a crackdown by the government agency in July, 30 vehicles were clamped in Kirriemuir and Brechin.

Vehicles were clamped in towns as follows:

  • Carnoustie – 16
  • Forfar/Kirrimuir – 27
  • Brechin – 11

Vehicles clamped in Fife

Nearly 1,400 vehicles were clamped in Fife.

This was up from the previous year’s total of 1,036 and 796 in 2022.

Earlier this year police assisted the DVLA and Fife Council to seize six vehicles in Glenrothes over unpaid tax.

A breakdown of where vehicles were clamped is below:

  • Tayport/Newport – 21
  • Kirkcaldy east/Dysart/Thornton/Wemyss – 227 (4 impounded)
  • Kirkcaldy west -171 (5 impounded)
  • Burntisland/Kinghorn – 18
  • Cowdenbeath/Kelty – 109 (2 impounded)
  • Lochgelly/Cardenden – 98 (1 impounded)
  • Glenrothes west/Leslie – 67 (15 impounded)
  • Glenrothes centre and east – 69 (2 impounded)
Cars were seized in Fife.
Cars were seized in Glenrothes. Image: Police Scotland
  • Leven/Methil/Buckhaven – 146 (2 impounded)
  • Elie/Kilconquhar/Largoward – 3
  • Anstruther -16
  • Dunfermline south and east/Inverkeithing/Dalgety Bay/Rosyth – 247 (4 impounded)
  • Dunfermline centre, north and west/Culross (KY12) – 103 (2 impounded)
  • Cupar (KY14) – 15
  • Cupar (KY15) – 32
  • St Andrews – 51

Vehicles clamped in Perth and Kinross

In total, 212 vehicles were clamped in Perth and Kinross.

This was an increase from 145 in 2023 and 118 in 2022.

The DVLA clamped 180 vehicles in Perthshire amid a crackdown across Tayside in July.

Vehicles were clamped in the following areas:

  • Kinross/Milnathort – 16
  • Perth city centre north and west – 74
  • Perth city centre south and east – 40
  • Auchterarder – 12
  • Blackford – 2
  • Crieff – 10
  • Dunkeld/Birnam – 2
  • Blairgowrie and Rattray – 32
  • Alyth – 12
  • Coupar Angus – 11
  • Inchture – 1

Vehicles clamped in Stirlingshire

Meanwhile, 116 vehicles were clamped in Stirlingshire, up from 105 in 2023 and 104 in 2024.

A breakdown of where vehicles were clamped is as follows:

  • Stirling south and east/Bannockburn – 56 (3 impounded)
  • Stirling centre and west – 32 (2 impounded)
  • Stirling north/Bridge of Alan – 16
  • Dunblane – 8
  • Doune – 4
  • Callander – 0 (1 impounded)

A DVLA spokesperson said: “While over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services or spread the cost using direct debit.”

More from Dundee

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Hogmanay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
48-hour Hogmanay heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Police taped off the store after break-in on King Street, Dundee.
'Cigarettes and vapes stolen' in smash-and-grab raid at Dundee shop
Construction began in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drone footage shows progress on £100m Dundee 'super school'
3
Raheel Bajwa
Long list of restrictions imposed on high-risk Dundee TikTok predator
Brady Macphail faces losing £40,000 on his Brington Place flat. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Dundee man faces losing £40,000 after Raac discovered in building
3
Sara Wood and Daniel Stuart with baby Maya. Image: NHS Tayside
Dundee tot Maya becomes Tayside's first Christmas Day baby
5
Dundee refugee meets first minister John Swinney.
Syrian refugee family see Dundee future after violent end to Assad rule
2
Sarah Jane Bentham has a huge hole in the ceiling of her bedroom in her council house. Been growing worse since last April and DCC done nothing about it - they have fixed the leaking roof but done nothing about the internal hyole. Picture Shows; Sarah Bentham (correct) in her childrens bedroom with the unrepaired hole in the background, Blacklock Crescent, Linlathen, Dundee, 01st August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee council spends £7m in a year tackling damp and disrepair in city homes
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee Planning Ahead Picture shows; West Park Conference Centre . Perth Road . Supplied by DC Thomson/Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: West Park Conference Centre demolition and Union Street flat proposals
3
Police at Burnside Court on Tuesday morning. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police investigate death of woman at Dundee multi

Conversation