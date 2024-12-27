Thousands of untaxed vehicles clamped or impounded across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Thousands of untaxed vehicles have been clamped or impounded by the DVLA across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024.

The UK Government agency has carried out enforcement action across the region throughout the year.

Every vehicle registered in the country must be taxed before being used or kept on a public road.

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action and uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

In some cases, the DVLA may impound untaxed vehicles.

More than 2,500 vehicles were clamped across the region between January 1 and November 5 2024.

Vehicles clamped in Dundee

A total of 724 vehicles were clamped during this time in Dundee.

This was a dramatic increase from 459 and 372 in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Action was taken on more than 250 vehicles during a crackdown across the city in April.

The following numbers of cars were clamped in each postcode:

DD1 (city centre/Riverside) – 41

– 41 DD2 (West End/Lochee/Dryburgh/Menzieshill/Charleston/Ardler) – 213

– 213 DD3 (Hilltown/Kirkton/Downfield/St Mary’s) – 233

– 233 DD4 (Stobswell/Craigie/Douglas/Fintry/Whitfield) – 171

– 171 DD5 (Broughty Ferry/Barnhill/Monifieth) – 66

Vehicles clamped in Angus

A total of 54 vehicles were clamped in Angus.

This was down from 232 in the previous year.

During a crackdown by the government agency in July, 30 vehicles were clamped in Kirriemuir and Brechin.

Vehicles were clamped in towns as follows:

Carnoustie – 16

– 16 Forfar/Kirrimuir – 27

– 27 Brechin – 11

Vehicles clamped in Fife

Nearly 1,400 vehicles were clamped in Fife.

This was up from the previous year’s total of 1,036 and 796 in 2022.

Earlier this year police assisted the DVLA and Fife Council to seize six vehicles in Glenrothes over unpaid tax.

A breakdown of where vehicles were clamped is below:

Tayport/Newport – 21

– 21 Kirkcaldy east /Dysart/Thornton/Wemyss – 227 (4 impounded)

– 227 (4 impounded) Kirkcaldy west -171 (5 impounded)

-171 (5 impounded) Burntisland/Kinghorn – 18

– 18 Cowdenbeath/Kelty – 109 (2 impounded)

– 109 (2 impounded) Lochgelly/Cardenden – 98 (1 impounded)

– 98 (1 impounded) Glenrothes west /Leslie – 67 (15 impounded)

– 67 (15 impounded) Glenrothes centre and east – 69 (2 impounded)

Leven/Methil/Buckhaven – 146 (2 impounded)

– 146 (2 impounded) Elie/Kilconquhar/Largoward – 3

– 3 Anstruther -16

-16 Dunfermline south and east / Inverkeithing/Dalgety Bay/Rosyth – 247 (4 impounded)

/ – 247 (4 impounded) Dunfermline centre, north and west / Culross (KY12) – 103 (2 impounded)

/ 103 (2 impounded) Cupar (KY14) – 15

– 15 Cupar (KY15) – 32

– 32 St Andrews – 51

Vehicles clamped in Perth and Kinross

In total, 212 vehicles were clamped in Perth and Kinross.

This was an increase from 145 in 2023 and 118 in 2022.

The DVLA clamped 180 vehicles in Perthshire amid a crackdown across Tayside in July.

Vehicles were clamped in the following areas:

Kinross/Milnathort – 16

– 16 Perth city centre north and west – 74

– 74 Perth city centre south and east – 40

– 40 Auchterarder – 12

– 12 Blackford – 2

– 2 Crieff – 10

– 10 Dunkeld/Birnam – 2

– 2 Blairgowrie and Rattray – 32

– 32 Alyth – 12

– 12 Coupar Angus – 11

– 11 Inchture – 1

Vehicles clamped in Stirlingshire

Meanwhile, 116 vehicles were clamped in Stirlingshire, up from 105 in 2023 and 104 in 2024.

A breakdown of where vehicles were clamped is as follows:

Stirling south and east/Bannockburn – 56 (3 impounded)

– 56 (3 impounded) Stirling centre and west – 32 (2 impounded)

– 32 (2 impounded) Stirling north / Bridge of Alan – 16

/ – 16 Dunblane – 8

– 8 Doune – 4

– 4 Callander – 0 (1 impounded)

A DVLA spokesperson said: “While over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services or spread the cost using direct debit.”