Why M&S Dundee manager Mary is proud to have opened ‘beautiful’ store in her home town

December is a milestone month for Mary Power.

Not only is the manager of Dundee’s new M&S store preparing for the shop’s first Christmas – she is also celebrating her 25th anniversary with the retail giant.

Broughty Ferry-born Mary was 17 years old when she was hired as a Christmas temp at the Murraygate branch, which closed and relocated to the Gallagher Retail Park in July.

“I was what we called a ‘rail buster'”, Mary, 42, laughs when I ask her about her first role.

This involved clearing the rails of clothes from the fitting room.

The former Grove Academy pupil was kept on after Christmas and continued working part-time while studying international relations and management at St Andrews University.

When she graduated in 2004, she applied to the M&S graduate programme, which gives candidates the skills and experiences to run their own store.

“I was accepted onto the scheme – and I have never looked back,” Mary says.

“I don’t know any other company I would want to work for.

“I’m happy to be here after 25 years.”

What’s the highlight of Mary’s 25-year career with M&S?

Since then, the mum of two has worked in Northern Ireland, Isle of Man, Edinburgh, Stirling and Perth.

The highlight of her career?

“It has to be the past six months”, she says, referencing the opening of the new 48,000-square-foot shop.

“To open a new store in my home town where I started my career 25 years ago is a real privilege.

“Very few store managers get to do that.

“And the store is so beautiful”.

She isn’t the only long-term member of staff at the Dundee store.

In November, two employees reached 45 years, while others recently marked 30 and 40 years.

The store, which features a food hall, ladies and menswear, café and a bureaux de change, has been going like a fair since it opened in July.

And it has been even busier this month as shoppers prepare for Christmas.

But Mary’s 160-strong team of staff are taking it in their stride.

“It is a full-on month but it flies by because it’s so busy,” she says.

“There’s a real buzz about the store.

“And there’s no better time to be in an M&S store than at Christmas because the products are just phenomenal.

“Every day something new comes in and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m buying that. I’ll have that. I’ll try that on.'”

What’s Mary’s favourite M&S Christmas party good?

What’s Mary’s favourite festive treat?

“It has to be our Very Merry Munch, which is a selection of pretzels, chocolate and popcorn,” she says.

“And it’s definitely one of the customers’ favourites because we have to keep it topped up all day.

“We also have a new line of gingerbread and white chocolate cookies in the in-store bakery.

“I’ll have to stop buying them because they’re almost too good.”

When it comes to the store’s well-loved clothing collection, she is a fan of the new red three-piece suit for ladies. “I have the blue version and just love it!”

While Mary thrives on the busy nature of the Christmas period, she admits there was a dessert-related disaster in 2009 that still keeps her up at night.

She was working on the Isle of Man when a food delivery arrived on December 23.

It had been a rough sailing on the ferry.

“We opened the back of the vehicle door, and all the Christmas desserts had fallen over and were on the bottom of the lorry,” Mary recalls.

“And it was one of those moments where we all just looked at each other like, ‘What are we going to do here?’

“I remember being in the back of that vehicle trying to save as many desserts as we possibly could.”

Gearing up for the Dundee M&S January sales

Although many could not be salvaged, an extra delivery for the following day was quickly arranged.

And thankfully, it’s been smooth sailing for Dundee so far this year.

Mary, who lives in Broughty Ferry with her husband Dave and sons Flynn, 13, and Cormac, seven, is looking forward to having Christmas Day and Boxing Day off, when the store is closed.

But she won’t be resting for long.

“You need those couple of days just to chill and to switch off,” she says.

“And then I’ll be ready to go again for December 27 – the start of our sale!”