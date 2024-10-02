M&S fashion boss reveals her 5 must-haves as Dundee store unveils autumn collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

M&S fashion boss reveals her 5 must-haves as Dundee store unveils autumn collection

We also learned what clothing items Dundee shoppers love the most.

Lisa Illis, head of womenswear design at M&S, on the retailer's new clothing range. Image: M&S & Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lisa Illis, head of womenswear design at M&S, on the retailer's new clothing range. Image: M&S & Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

The Marks & Spencer superstore in Dundee has unveiled its autumn clothing collection.

And reader, this isn’t just any autumn clothing collection…

It features a well-balanced mix of the staples we all know and love – quality knits and classic denims – as well as perfectly on-trend items such as ballet pumps and tailored blazers.

Now available at the new Gallager Retail Park M&S store, the line is accompanied by a range of accessories, including footwear, bags, woollies and jewellery.

Staff member Callum Wilson adjusts clothes in the autumn line in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I caught up with Lisa Illis, head of womenswear design at M&S, to discuss the clothing drop.

The London-based fashion expert is dressed “head to toe in M&S” – looking chic in a white ribbed vest, neutral cardigan and carrot jeans – when we meet on a Teams call.

“Only my shoes are not M&S today,” she tells me. “But that is because I had to weatherproof myself against the disastrous floods this morning.”

The new collection, she explains, draws inspiration from items seen on catwalks around the world, such as “long Prada coats” and “amazing Bottega bags”.

The new M&S clothing range has a focus on accessories. Image: M&S

It plays with fun materials, including well-made faux fur, leather and suede, as well as chiffons and sequins.

There is also a focus on accessories this season.

Lisa says: “What we are seeing in our stores is fixtures of bags and footwear which help customers in terms of inspiration and finishing touches.

“They are also really good ways of delivering a pop of colour.

“We are also putting a lot of focus on jewellery – statement jewellery, necklaces, bangles.

“They are a lovely and complementary way of finishing off an outfit.”

Lisa’s favourite pieces from the autumn collection

So, what are some of Lisa’s favourite pieces?

“The black organza skirt in Autograph is to die for,” she says.

I am sad to see this pretty midi silk skirt is sold out in my size when I Google it.

The argyle knits and heritage coats are some of Lisa’s favourite items in the new collection. Image: M&S

Lisa adds: “I think the argyle knits – we have done sweaters and cardigans – are amazing,” she says.

“The colours make it impossible to choose one so you end up buying two.”

The heritage coat – a checked longline wool trench – is also a “particular favourite” of hers.

She says the check print was inspired by a trip to the M&S Archive in Leeds – a collection of store merchandise from over the years – where she read about the history of the pattern.

The new collection is causing a stir on social media. Image: M&S

Lisa says: “Heritage checks are really relevant now, and we are going into the autumn/winter season and huge kind wrapped and belted coats are really relevant.

“Putting those two things together with the authentic story means it has gone from my basket into my cupboard.”

She also loves the green suit, finished off with a silver shoe, while the shearling gilet is a “must-have” this year.

How M&S rebranded to attract younger shoppers

Lisa has been at M&S for six years, working with its leadership team to “evolve the womenswear ranges in a way that feels very new and different”.

It is part of the retailer’s ongoing efforts to attract younger shoppers.

The figures show it is working, with clothing and home sales up 5.3% this year.

No longer just a pitstop for school uniforms and knickers – these days M&S clothes frequently cause a stir on social media, particularly among the Gen Z cohort.

Vitally, it still appeals to its traditional audience of older shoppers – with around 50% of its shoppers over the age of 55.

The new collection plays with fun materials, including velvet. Image: M&S

Lisa says: “My daughter is 27 and genuinely we both sometimes buy the same thing.

“But worn in very different ways.

“I think that is just genius, isn’t it?

“If you can talk to two generations, it means you have got modern mainstream at the heart of what you do.”

So just how has M&S turned their reputation around?

For one, it listens to its customers.

Listening to M&S customers and keeping up with trends

Lisa says: “It is about us feeling very comfortable with understanding our customers; listening to what customers like, how they review us online, and where we see our sales successes.”

The fashion department is also committed to regularly incorporating new trends, which they “wouldn’t have done a couple of years ago”.

Lisa says: “The success that we are seeing is in our very strong, profitable ranges, and then layering new and seasonal styles without confusing customers.”

And there is now a focus on showing shoppers how to put together outfits.

M&S likes to show customers how to put together an outfit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“People want solutions. They want to know: how do they wear it, how do they style it,  what they can add to it.

“I think because of our reputation as a trusted retailer we are able to do these things in a very convincing way that doesn’t alienate or make people feel as if we are moving away from one demographic to another.”

The store has also boosted its online presence, collaborating with social media influencers and improving its website photography.

Dundee M&S staff member Helen Finnigan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Lisa adds: “We are one of the most inclusive and diverse in terms of our sizes and lengths.

“So I think those things are just coming together.”

Lisa has plans to visit the new Dundee store, which she has had “really positive” feedback on, after Christmas.

The 48,000 sq ft superstore, which replaced the Murraygate branch and nearby food hall, has been going like a fanfare since it opened in July.

What are Dundee M&S shoppers loving?

With queues out the door, 15-minute waits to be seated in the cafe and congestion in the car park – you could easily mistake your weekly food shop for a trip to Disneyland.

But listen, it’s not hard to see why it’s so popular.

The shiny £10m store features a full clothing line, a well-stocked food hall, a one-of-a-kind coffee shop and a money exchange desk (everything one could possibly need in one place).

I asked Mary Power, store manager at M&S Dundee, what clothing items customers have been loving the most.

Dundee M&S store manager Mary Power. Image: Elliott Cansfield/EOC Productions

She says: “With the weather turning, our customers are really starting to buy into knitwear layering and outwear.

“Other products our customers love are wardrobe staples, such as denim and tops for layering.

“Another customer favourite is our baby section, from newborn to 3 years old, our range covers essentials like sleepsuits and bodysuits up to the cutest of the cute fashion pieces.”

She adds: “It’s been great to see the positive reactions from customers since we opened in July and we’re sure they won’t be disappointed with what’s to come.”

What to expect from the M&S winter collection

While customers (me) make a beeline to their nearest M&S to check out the autumn clothing collection – Lisa’s focus is on the winter line coming soon.

“We’ve got some new jeans, jorts and shorts coming through, which feels really exciting,” she says.

“As the weather gets colder we are delivering some amazing winter white duffels and faux suede in our M&S mainline range, as well as amazing colours in our knitwear.

“We want to make sure people can accommodate those items into their wardrobe.

“It should be: buy now – wear forever.”

More from Lifestyle

Steven and Jennifer Wilson were in their early-20s when they became business owners. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Bridge of Allan Hardware's owners are on a mission to make you love DIY
Jack McKeon and the car beside St Andrews golf course
Exploring Fife in Audi's latest 'immensely fast' saloon
Zinc-clad home Church View was designed by Voigt Architects.
Outstanding new zinc home in Angus countryside has ground source heat pump and beautiful…
Parkrun tourist Claire Doak, wearing a Parkrun t-shirt.
Meet the Broughty Ferry and Fife parkrun tourists who travel the world for weekly…
Children in costume trick or treating. Image: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Best Halloween events for children in Stirlingshire
Friends Paulina Molenda and Abbie Bryson out enjoying a drink at The Casa on Perth Road in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Are you a new student in Dundee? These are top 5 must-visit bars in…
Anstruther Fireworks Night. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media
Tickets to Stirlingshire Bonfire Night events go on sale
Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
Chance to buy luxury Fife castle for £4 million
Render of St Andrews property by Charles Church Homes
Make yourself at home with a luxury property by Charles Church
CR0049460, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Photos of Irene Stewart and her Norther Inuit 'wolfdogs' Ember and Rebus. Can we have a mix please, some solo portraits of Irene, some with her and both dogs, some with just her and Ember, and some with the dogs on their own? New mag franchise, Pet Tales. Picture Shows; Irene Stewart with Rebus and Ember, Burnside Walk, Dundee, 09th August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'Life with my wolf pack of Northern Inuits is crazy but worth it'

Conversation