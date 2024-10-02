M&S fashion boss reveals her 5 must-haves as Dundee store unveils autumn collection

The Marks & Spencer superstore in Dundee has unveiled its autumn clothing collection.

And reader, this isn’t just any autumn clothing collection…

It features a well-balanced mix of the staples we all know and love – quality knits and classic denims – as well as perfectly on-trend items such as ballet pumps and tailored blazers.

Now available at the new Gallager Retail Park M&S store, the line is accompanied by a range of accessories, including footwear, bags, woollies and jewellery.

I caught up with Lisa Illis, head of womenswear design at M&S, to discuss the clothing drop.

The London-based fashion expert is dressed “head to toe in M&S” – looking chic in a white ribbed vest, neutral cardigan and carrot jeans – when we meet on a Teams call.

“Only my shoes are not M&S today,” she tells me. “But that is because I had to weatherproof myself against the disastrous floods this morning.”

The new collection, she explains, draws inspiration from items seen on catwalks around the world, such as “long Prada coats” and “amazing Bottega bags”.

It plays with fun materials, including well-made faux fur, leather and suede, as well as chiffons and sequins.

There is also a focus on accessories this season.

Lisa says: “What we are seeing in our stores is fixtures of bags and footwear which help customers in terms of inspiration and finishing touches.

“They are also really good ways of delivering a pop of colour.

“We are also putting a lot of focus on jewellery – statement jewellery, necklaces, bangles.

“They are a lovely and complementary way of finishing off an outfit.”

Lisa’s favourite pieces from the autumn collection

So, what are some of Lisa’s favourite pieces?

“The black organza skirt in Autograph is to die for,” she says.

I am sad to see this pretty midi silk skirt is sold out in my size when I Google it.

Lisa adds: “I think the argyle knits – we have done sweaters and cardigans – are amazing,” she says.

“The colours make it impossible to choose one so you end up buying two.”

The heritage coat – a checked longline wool trench – is also a “particular favourite” of hers.

She says the check print was inspired by a trip to the M&S Archive in Leeds – a collection of store merchandise from over the years – where she read about the history of the pattern.

Lisa says: “Heritage checks are really relevant now, and we are going into the autumn/winter season and huge kind wrapped and belted coats are really relevant.

“Putting those two things together with the authentic story means it has gone from my basket into my cupboard.”

She also loves the green suit, finished off with a silver shoe, while the shearling gilet is a “must-have” this year.

How M&S rebranded to attract younger shoppers

Lisa has been at M&S for six years, working with its leadership team to “evolve the womenswear ranges in a way that feels very new and different”.

It is part of the retailer’s ongoing efforts to attract younger shoppers.

The figures show it is working, with clothing and home sales up 5.3% this year.

No longer just a pitstop for school uniforms and knickers – these days M&S clothes frequently cause a stir on social media, particularly among the Gen Z cohort.

Vitally, it still appeals to its traditional audience of older shoppers – with around 50% of its shoppers over the age of 55.

Lisa says: “My daughter is 27 and genuinely we both sometimes buy the same thing.

“But worn in very different ways.

“I think that is just genius, isn’t it?

“If you can talk to two generations, it means you have got modern mainstream at the heart of what you do.”

So just how has M&S turned their reputation around?

For one, it listens to its customers.

Listening to M&S customers and keeping up with trends

Lisa says: “It is about us feeling very comfortable with understanding our customers; listening to what customers like, how they review us online, and where we see our sales successes.”

The fashion department is also committed to regularly incorporating new trends, which they “wouldn’t have done a couple of years ago”.

Lisa says: “The success that we are seeing is in our very strong, profitable ranges, and then layering new and seasonal styles without confusing customers.”

And there is now a focus on showing shoppers how to put together outfits.

“People want solutions. They want to know: how do they wear it, how do they style it, what they can add to it.

“I think because of our reputation as a trusted retailer we are able to do these things in a very convincing way that doesn’t alienate or make people feel as if we are moving away from one demographic to another.”

The store has also boosted its online presence, collaborating with social media influencers and improving its website photography.

Lisa adds: “We are one of the most inclusive and diverse in terms of our sizes and lengths.

“So I think those things are just coming together.”

Lisa has plans to visit the new Dundee store, which she has had “really positive” feedback on, after Christmas.

The 48,000 sq ft superstore, which replaced the Murraygate branch and nearby food hall, has been going like a fanfare since it opened in July.

What are Dundee M&S shoppers loving?

With queues out the door, 15-minute waits to be seated in the cafe and congestion in the car park – you could easily mistake your weekly food shop for a trip to Disneyland.

But listen, it’s not hard to see why it’s so popular.

The shiny £10m store features a full clothing line, a well-stocked food hall, a one-of-a-kind coffee shop and a money exchange desk (everything one could possibly need in one place).

I asked Mary Power, store manager at M&S Dundee, what clothing items customers have been loving the most.

She says: “With the weather turning, our customers are really starting to buy into knitwear layering and outwear.

“Other products our customers love are wardrobe staples, such as denim and tops for layering.

“Another customer favourite is our baby section, from newborn to 3 years old, our range covers essentials like sleepsuits and bodysuits up to the cutest of the cute fashion pieces.”

She adds: “It’s been great to see the positive reactions from customers since we opened in July and we’re sure they won’t be disappointed with what’s to come.”

What to expect from the M&S winter collection

While customers (me) make a beeline to their nearest M&S to check out the autumn clothing collection – Lisa’s focus is on the winter line coming soon.

“We’ve got some new jeans, jorts and shorts coming through, which feels really exciting,” she says.

“As the weather gets colder we are delivering some amazing winter white duffels and faux suede in our M&S mainline range, as well as amazing colours in our knitwear.

“We want to make sure people can accommodate those items into their wardrobe.

“It should be: buy now – wear forever.”