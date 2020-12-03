The restaurants who will deliver Christmas dinner to you this year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Christmas may look very different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have it served on a plate – in your own home.

Whether you love to stay at home or enjoy going out for Christmas, nothing tastes better than the feast of the day being cooked up by someone else.

That someone else could quite easily be a top chef from your favourite restaurant as many venues are now offering their own Christmas Day dinner options which can be delivered straight to your door.

And to bring a little sparkle and luxury to your day, these venues from across Fife, Angus, Dundee, Perthshire, and the rest of Scotland will do the majority of the hard work, so you don’t have to.

See our list of eateries offering Christmas dinner at home below…

Achray House Hotel – Crieff, Perthshire

Taking the stress out of Christmas Day cooking, Achray House in Perthshire has launched A Very Achray Christmas box.

Featuring three days worth of feasting, for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, for £99 for two people.

On Christmas Eve expect a buffet like no other with sundried tomato hummus, pork and cranberry sausage rolls, chorizo and white bean stew and festive Scotch eggs to name a few, and on Christmas Day, you’ll be tucking into a three-course meal with the main event featuring all the trimmings of course.

On Boxing Day you’ll be able to enjoy a range of breakfast goodies such as granola with natural yoghurt, everything you need to cook up a Scottish breakfast, orange juice and homemade bread for toasting.

Vegetarian and other dietary requirements can also be catered for.

To book, email admin@achrayhouse.com or call 01764 685 320. Achray House is offering free delivery within a 25-mile radius of Perth, St Fillans and Edinburgh areas.

The Seafood Ristorante – St Andrews

If you love something different at Christmas then be sure to treat yourself to a Christmas hamper for two from St Andrew’s The Seafood Ristorante.

Offering chicken and duck liver terrine to start, with sea trout wellington with smoked haddock and leek gratin for main, not to mention a chocolate fondant for main, this take on Christmas isn’t your usual offering, but that doesn’t make it any less appealing.

Priced at £55 for two, additional extras including a range of local produce from their favourite suppliers can also be added to your hamper.

Customers can collect the offering, which can be ordered here, from the restaurant directly on December 22 of can be delivered nationwide on December 23.

Treat yourself at home this Christmas! ✨Our Christmas Hamper for 2, will be delivered to you directly on Wednesday… Posted by The Seafood Ristorante on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

East Neuk Cooks – East Neuk

While her Christmas Day delivery orders may be fully booked, Stacey Marshall who runs East Neuk Cooks, has also created a Hogmanay offering which will ensure you see in the bells in style.

Located on the outskirts of St Andrews in the East Neuk, the three-course Hogmanay dinner is priced at £30 per person and includes delivery.

Designed to make cooking at home super easy, all customers have to do is reheat the food in the comfort of their own home and enjoy.

You can place your order online here or by calling 07969 208 497.

The WeeCOOK Kitchen – Carnoustie

They may not be offering the full works for delivery, but The WeeCOOK Kitchen in Carnoustie is serving up a delicious range of hot takeaway Christmas dinner specials on their menu, and, they’re also cooking up a set menu from December 2 to December 24.

From festive pies to a three-course feast with dishes including haggis pakora, retro brie, Souvlaki kebabs, fish and chips, Christmas pudding and chocolate brownie available, there’s plenty to tuck into.

The dishes are also available for sit-in, drive-thru collection or can also be delivered in Carnoustie, Dundee and the local areas.

Home X’s Christmas by Nico – Scotland wide

You’ve probably heard of chef Nico Simone and his popular Six by Nico restaurant which prides itself on its affordable tasting menu concept.

Throughout lockdown he transformed his restaurant offering into a luxurious takeaway service, and has now recently launched Home-X and Home by Nico, two food delivery services which sees his food travel across the UK in elegantly kitted out boxes.

In the E.Eatery festive party experience, customers can not only enjoy a four-course Christmas menu which also comes with a bottle of wine, but they will also get an invitation to join in on Bongo’s Bingo’s live quiz, too!

The box costs £40 and is portioned for one person but you can easily order additional portions, too.

THE PERFECT GIFTS 😍 THE PERFECT GIFT 😍Whether it be a gift card, luxurious Chateaubriand experience, or a cheese and wine pairing, your gifts will go down a treat 🖤Shop Now >> bit.ly/Home-XBlackFriday Posted by HOME-X on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Cook School Scotland – Scotland wide

Get Christmas dinner in a box delivered straight to your door with The Cook School at Home‘s latest festive offering.

Serving up a four to six person Christmas dinner, this feast is priced at £20 per person and the ready-to-go option takes the stress out of cooking we all could do without.

Featuring starters and canapes, the turkey wellington main course with all the trimmings, and Christmas pudding and brandy sauce to finish, not forgetting the ultimate cheeseboard with three different cheeses, chutney and oatcakes, you’re guaranteed to have a great time munching your way through this menu.

You can also purchase a range of dishes including mini beef wellington, Scotch broth, haggis bon bons, turkey crowns, turkey wellingtons and more if you’d like to mix and match your own Christmas dinner.

Delivery is available from December 22 to 24 or those living near Kilmarnock can pick up from noon to 8pm on December 22 and 23.

December is here and it’s time to get your Christmas Dinner sorted. Visit our website to order everything you need for a… Posted by Cook School Scotland on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Wedgwood The Restaurant – Scotland wide

Winning the title of the Best Restaurant Outside London at the Food and Travel Awards, Wedgwood is serving up a five-course feast for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Costing £125 for two people, the menu features a range of locally-sourced Scottish produce and promises a hassle-free Christmas cooking experience.

With a video tutorial included and additional wines available to be added to your order, be sure to place your orders quick as nationwide delivery is only available on Friday 11 and 18, Tuesday 22 and Wednesday December 23.

Wedgwood Restaurant Festive Boxes available to order www.wedgwoodtherestaurant.co.uk 5 festive courses to share featuring seasonal delights incl Grouse Ham, Shrimps in Langoustine Butter with Smoked Halibut, velvety Velouté, Cider brined Pheasant Breast with all the trimmings, Brandy Sauce Panna Cotta 🎄**strictly limited ** order early to ensure delivery – UK courier delivery #finedining #finediningathome #edinburgh #restaurant #christmas #festive Posted by Wedgwood the Restaurant on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Contini at Home – Scotland wide

Based in Edinburgh, Contini is offering customers across the UK the chance to dine with them in the comforts of their own homes with their Christmas and Hogmanay deliveries.

The festive menu has sold out, however, the Hogmanay one, which is priced at £100 for three to four people is still available and includes canapes, a steak pie with sides, and sherry trifle for dessert.

Click here to place an order.

For more on Christmas…