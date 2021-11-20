Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee councillors to vote on £476,000 improvement plan for local parks

By Alasdair Clark
November 20 2021, 6.30am
A host of improvements have been proposed at parks across Dundee
Councillors in Dundee are to be asked to vote on a £476,000 improvement plan for some of the city’s parks and greenspaces – including Clatto Country Park.

The proposal for more than £476,000 worth of improvement works will go before councillors next week.

They include the supply and installation of a new play area at Gillies Park, with play equipment such as a basket swing and an agility trail.

Money would also be used to create a wheelchair-accessible footpath as well as grass mounds and shrub and sensory wildflower plantings.

Enhancement opportunities have also been identified following the recent Green Flag assessment.

It will see infrastructure improvements delivered at Clatto Country Park, Hilltown Park, Finlathen Park, Templeton Woods, Magdalen Green, Downfield Park and others spaces.

This would enhance areas like paths, fences and signage.

Hilltown Park in Dundee
Hilltown Park would be one of those to benefit

If councillors approve the plan then Camperdown Park would also benefit, with a number of hard and soft landscaping improvements, including new paving and gazebos, railings, stone benches and planting areas planned.

Neighbourhood Services Convener Councillor Anne Rendall said: “It’s important that we continue to invest in our outdoor areas to make them attractive places for local residents to visit and enjoy.

“Our commitment to spend to maintain and improve the current offering in the city is paramount and allows many to get outside and enjoy their neighbourhoods.

Clatto Country Park, Dundee
Infrastructure improvements are planned at Clatto Country Park

“There was a significant increase in the use of our parks and green spaces during the different lockdown periods due to Covid-19 and people visited spaces they had never been to either for some time or ever.

“These spaces are so important for both our physical and mental health so I am delighted that we are investing in maintaining and enhancing them.

“I’m also delighted to see we are putting a range of inclusive play features into Gillies Park and we hope to see more of these introduced into our parks going forward.”

It is also proposed that over £122,000 worth of general improvement works be carried out to Camperdown Park North-East, North and Camperdown House car parks, as well as works to the existing tennis courts.

An additional £27,000 is proposed to be spent on traffic calming measures at both Balgay Park and Clatto Country Park.

The Neighbourhood Services Committee will consider the proposals at its next meeting on November 22.