Dundee councillors to vote on £476,000 improvement plan for local parks

Councillors in Dundee are to be asked to vote on a £476,000 improvement plan for some of the city’s parks and greenspaces – including Clatto Country Park.

The proposal for more than £476,000 worth of improvement works will go before councillors next week.

They include the supply and installation of a new play area at Gillies Park, with play equipment such as a basket swing and an agility trail.

Money would also be used to create a wheelchair-accessible footpath as well as grass mounds and shrub and sensory wildflower plantings.

Enhancement opportunities have also been identified following the recent Green Flag assessment.

It will see infrastructure improvements delivered at Clatto Country Park, Hilltown Park, Finlathen Park, Templeton Woods, Magdalen Green, Downfield Park and others spaces.

This would enhance areas like paths, fences and signage.

If councillors approve the plan then Camperdown Park would also benefit, with a number of hard and soft landscaping improvements, including new paving and gazebos, railings, stone benches and planting areas planned.

Neighbourhood Services Convener Councillor Anne Rendall said: “It’s important that we continue to invest in our outdoor areas to make them attractive places for local residents to visit and enjoy.

“Our commitment to spend to maintain and improve the current offering in the city is paramount and allows many to get outside and enjoy their neighbourhoods.

“There was a significant increase in the use of our parks and green spaces during the different lockdown periods due to Covid-19 and people visited spaces they had never been to either for some time or ever.

“These spaces are so important for both our physical and mental health so I am delighted that we are investing in maintaining and enhancing them.

“I’m also delighted to see we are putting a range of inclusive play features into Gillies Park and we hope to see more of these introduced into our parks going forward.”

It is also proposed that over £122,000 worth of general improvement works be carried out to Camperdown Park North-East, North and Camperdown House car parks, as well as works to the existing tennis courts.

An additional £27,000 is proposed to be spent on traffic calming measures at both Balgay Park and Clatto Country Park.

The Neighbourhood Services Committee will consider the proposals at its next meeting on November 22.