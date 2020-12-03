24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a luxury hamper from JK Fine Foods

On the third day of our Christmas giveaway we’ve got a luxury hamper from JK Fine Foods which might have just your your name on it…
Day three of our giveaway is now in full swing and we’re giving one lucky reader the opportunity to dine in like a king with this tasty hamper from the team at JK Fine Foods.
And at a value of £89.99, you know you’re in for a treat with the JK bird, booze and all the trimmings box.
Feeding eight to 10 people (with leftovers too) this package is an absolute feast and may even feed for family for a few days, depending on how many of you there will be celebrating Christmas together.
Not only will there be enough food to feed the family, but there is also three bottles to enjoy including a red and white wine, and a bottle of prosecco, too.
Included in the box is:
- 2.5kg turkey butterfly (boneless turkey crown)
- 2kg gammon roasting joint
- 1kg raw baby carrots
- 1kg raw baby roasters
- 1kg raw Brussels sprouts
- 1kg pigs in blankets
- 500g oatmeal stuffing
- 250g cranberry sauce
- 1kg turkey gravy
- 10 portions of sticky toffee pudding
- 1 bottle house red
- 1 bottle house white
- 1 bottle of Prosecco
You can even have the hamper delivered, or you can collect from the firm’s shop on Chattan Place in Aberdeen, or from its newly opened outlet at the Westhill Shopping Centre.
For your chance to win this superb prize, enter your details into the form below. You have until noon tomorrow to enter!
