24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a tasting menu with paired wines for two at Cafe Boheme

Day nine of our giveaway transports us to France for an outstanding tasting menu with paired wines.

We all love a little taste of luxury and that is exactly what you will experience if you are the lucky winner of today’s Christmas giveaway prize.

Teaming up with popular French-inspired restaurant Cafe Boheme on Windmill Brae in Aberdeen, we’re giving one foodie the chance to dine and enjoy the venue’s tasting menu for two with paired wines.

Cafe Boheme’s resident wine sommelier will talk you through each course and the wine pairing, ensuring you experience the menu in a whole new way.

The current tasting menu consists of five courses, with an amuse bouche of confit rabbit rillette, a hot smoked sea trout rillette to follow, a fish course consisting of roasted monkfish tail, a meat course of roast pork bell stuffed with Toulouse sausage and a dark chocolate ganache torte with orange and cardamom ganache for dessert.

Each course apart from the amuse bouche comes beautifully paired with a delicious wine.

The tasting menu is usually priced at £80 per person and is a marriage of the finest Scottish ingredients and expert French cooking techniques.

There is no expiry date but please note the tasting menu voucher can only be used Tuesday to Thursday. Booking is subject to availability.

The menu is also subject to change.

For more information on Cafe Boheme visit www.cafebohemerestaurant.co.uk.