VIDEO: From farm to fork film project shines a light on Puddledub’s proud history of food provenance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Fife farmer, butcher and bacon curer Puddledub has showcased their part in Fife’s food story by linking up with another kingdom business.

From some of the finest restaurants in the country to a rich heritage of farming, Fife is renowned for delicious food.

And having built up a reputation for top-class bacon and pork products, Puddledub recently teamed up with Anstruther-based EikCaffery Creative to showcase their part in the kingdom’s amazing food heritage.

The two Fife businesses’ collaboration has resulted in a video which brings the Puddledub story to life by highlighting the importance of eating local, not just from an economic and sustainability point of view, but also because food from Fife tastes delicious.

With the last year seeing a massive shift to online, many businesses, including Puddledub, had to adapt how they communicated with their customers.

© Puddledub

‘Our story’

Tom Mitchell from award-winning Puddledub, who have farmed at Clentrie Farm since 1905 with their ancestors having farmed in Fife for more than 300 years, said: “We were used to spending time with customers at farmers’ markets telling them our story about our happy pigs, our traditional curing methods, the family heritage and the importance of being able to trace where our food comes from.

“Suddenly with the pandemic, this stopped and customers were buying online, which has been fantastic, however we didn’t want our story to get lost. Our customers still wanted to know what was happening on the farm and a video seemed like a great choice to share our passion for farming and food.”

The last 11 months have been challenging for food and drink producers up and down the country who have been forced to change the way they operate with many traditional revenue streams disappearing overnight.

Tom added: “The past year has been unprecedented. We were initially worried as farmers’ markets were cancelled and many of our hospitality customers closed their doors during the first lockdown.

“However, our butcher counter at Dobbies, Dunfermline, and our High Street Butchers Shop in Kirkcaldy continued to be busy throughout.

“We have also seen our website orders surge as customers look for locally sourced meat with real provenance, delivered to their door.”

Provenance

Bringing their story of food provenance to life in a video seemed like the ideal way to show off their quality produce, the story behind it and the people who make it all possible.

“We approached EikCaffery Creative as we felt that they would be able to capture our story and be able to highlight our award-winning products, produced here in Fife,” added Tom.

“Working with EikCaffery was great as they love the products and were passionate about sharing our story. Being Fife based has meant that they understand the unique story of Fife as a food producer.”

© Puddledub

Aasta of EikCaffery Creative said they were thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Puddledub.

“We love living and working in Fife. Getting the chance to work with amazing local businesses to be part of sharing the work they do feels like such a privilege,” she revealed.

“We love Puddledub’s story so getting to meet the family and share what we saw with the wider public was the perfect project for us.

“We hope the work we have done communicates the passion for their business that we saw on the farm and introduces new customers to the amazing product they produce.”

For more on food and drink…